Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 19th. Tokyo at its highest since 1990, positive EU price lists. US debt ceiling, the effect on the market will still be strong

Market worries still revolve around US debt as G7 leaders meet in Japan. In the last few hours, optimism has prevailed regarding the reaching of an agreement between the White House and the Republicans to allow the Treasury to return to having recourse to the market for its cash needs. Nonetheless, there are still repercussions in sight for the financial markets. As an analysis by Bloomberg reconstructs, the Treasury will in fact have to rebuild the liquidity reserve it has drawn on in this phase and this will lead to a shower of American bonds on the market, quantified at over one trillion dollars by the end of the third quarter. The expected effect: dried up liquidity for the banking sector, an increase in short-term lending rates, a general squeeze on the US economy which is flirting with the recession. For BofA, the economic effect would be comparable to a quarter point tightening of rates.
On the markets, China is weak and Wall Street’s futures are positive. Europe is starting off on the right foot after Tokyo (+0.8%) updated its highs since the 1990s.
Tokyo closes at its highest level in over thirty years
The EU stock markets start up
European stock markets start the last session of the week with a cautious rise, in the wake of global optimism for the confidence that the default of the US debt will be avoided, even if worries about the recovery remain. Yesterday on Wall Street the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes closed at their highest levels since August 2022 and in Japan this morning the Nikkei rose to its highest level since 1990. In the first trading in London, the Ftse 100 index rose by 0.25% to 7,742 .30 points, in Frankfurt the Dax increased by 0.31% to 16,212.75 points and in Paris the Cac 40 by 0.35% to 7,473.31 points. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib index marks +0.38% to 27,338.20 points.
Tokyo stocks end last session of week rising as benchmark index hits 33-year high, driven by yen devaluation and optimism over resolution of debt ceiling talks in US Congress , to avoid the default. The Nikkei advanced 0.77% to 30,808.35, up 234 points. On the currency front, the Japanese currency weakened against the dollar to 138.10, and to a value of 148.80 against the euro.
Positive futures for Wall Street
Positive futures on major US stock indexes in today’s trading after the market closed higher on Thursday. The Dow Jones futures gain 0.09%, the S&P 500 gains 0.14%, the Nasdaq is up 0.23%.
Oil prices recovering
Oil prices recovering in today’s trading, after the sharp drop in prices on Thursday. The WTI future marks an increase of 0.64% to 72.32 dollars a barrel, while Brent gains 0.71% to 76.40 dollars.