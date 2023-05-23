Home » Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 23rd. Spotlight still on US debt, uncertain price lists
Business

Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 23rd. Spotlight still on US debt, uncertain price lists

by admin
Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 23rd. Spotlight still on US debt, uncertain price lists

MILANO – Another day marked by uncertainty on the markets. The stalemate in the negotiations between the White House and Congress on raising the American debt ceiling continues to affect the performance of the Stock Exchanges, which are starting off cautious again today. In Europe, the spotlight is also on the new PMI data, an updated thermometer of the trend of the manufacturing and services sectors in Europe.

The climate of uncertainty is also being felt in Asia, with the indices down slightly and Tokyo stopping at -0.42%

The euro opens stable

A substantially stable start to the day for the quotations of the euro traded at 1.0804 dollars, down by 0.08%. The single currency is traded at 149.80 yen (-0.05%).

Oil up at the start

Oil prices start up: WTI is trading at 71.99 dollars, up 0.62%, Brent is at 76.22 dollars (+0.30%).

See also  Vivendi conquers Lagardère: buys from Amber and launches the takeover bid

You may also like

New book on the history of the Tengelmann...

Emilia, hypothesis Bonaccini commissioner. “A Hoax for the...

Flight in a private jet simulator: That’s why...

Btp Valore, 0.5% premium and semi-annual coupons. How...

Some more apartments built in 2022

Telespazio and DTA Puglia together for the development...

Tesla Cybertruck: How it could change the automotive...

Piazza Affari under parity with Europe

Bill Gates: Jeffrey Epstein is said to have...

Japan, May PMI manufacturing increases to 50.8 points

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy