Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 23rd. Spotlight still on US debt, uncertain price lists

MILANO – Another day marked by uncertainty on the markets. The stalemate in the negotiations between the White House and Congress on raising the American debt ceiling continues to affect the performance of the Stock Exchanges, which are starting off cautious again today. In Europe, the spotlight is also on the new PMI data, an updated thermometer of the trend of the manufacturing and services sectors in Europe.

The climate of uncertainty is also being felt in Asia, with the indices down slightly and Tokyo stopping at -0.42%