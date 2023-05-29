Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 29th. Turkish lira falls with Erdogan’s confirmation. Positive futures for EU lists

It weakens the lira Turkey in the aftermath of the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Türkiye, with investors wondering whether it will let go of the national economy. According to Wall Street there is a path of weakening of the Turkish currency ahead, with Morgan Stanley which believes that it could soon reach 26 to the dollar, slipping further to 28 by the end of the year, if Erdogan continues to rein in the central bank with his unconventional policies and therefore low interest rates despite galloping inflation. For Wells Fargo by the end of the quarter it will be at 23 (while today it fluctuates at 20).

In a day without some trading centers (USA and Great Britain), the markets then look with relief at the easing of the US debt ceiling: the president Biden eh Republicans they say that the agreement found will be ratified in time. Of course, stress factors remain for investors: from the possibility that the Fed will continue with a new rate hike at its next meeting, to the fact that in any case there will be an invasion of US debt securities given that the Treasury has to rebuild its buffer liquid assets.