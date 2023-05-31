Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 31st. China holds back, manufacturing at five-month lows: price lists in the red

French inflation slows down. GDP up 0.2%

French inflation slowed down considerably in May, settling at 5.1% over one year, after reaching 5.9% in April and over 6% at the beginning of the year, according to an initial estimate published by Insee. This fall in inflation would be due to the slowdown in the prices of energy, manufactured goods and services, but also of food, up by 14.1% after growing by 15% in April, the institute indicates.

The quarterly GDP also comes from Paris: +0.2% in the initial quarter of the year, supported in particular by foreign trade, while domestic demand remained weak. Confirmed the initial estimate.