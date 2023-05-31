Today’s Stock Exchanges, May 31st. China holds back, manufacturing at five-month lows: price lists in the red

A weak day is announced for the stock exchanges. The slowdown in the Chinese PMI for the manufacturing sector weighs on the markets, more intense than expected: with 48.8 points, the PMI indicator it has dropped to its lowest level since last December (below 50 indicates a recession). The service sector indicator was also disappointing, however well above the expansion line, not 54.5 points. The relief led the Asian stock exchanges to close at their lowest levels for over two months, with Hong Kong updating its deficit from January to 24% (almost -3% today alone). Even the offshore yuan takes note: six-month lows against the dollar. Eyes always on US debt ceiling: the White House-Republican agreement is expected to be passed in the House, then it will be up to the Senate where there may also be resistance from the GOP (there has also been talk of a possible removal of speaker McCarthy). Objective: to close by Monday to avoid default.
The price of oil falls
The mix of Chinese slowdown and expectation for the OPEC+ meeting with the maintenance of production levels weakens the barrel: oil falls on the commodity markets: the WTI barrel for delivery in July is traded at 69.29 dollars with a drop of 0 ,24%. Brent for delivery in July changed hands at 73.34 dollars a barrel, down 0.27%.
Chinese slowdown weighs on European stock exchanges: weak start
Another weak start for European stock markets, with the bill on raising the US debt ceiling reaching Congress for the first vote and after the disappointing data from the Chinese manufacturing PMI, which casts new shadows over Beijing’s recovery. Milan lost 0.78% in the first stages, Paris 1.11%, Frankfurt 0.98%, Madrid 0.62% and Amsterdam 0.83%. The day is full of macro indicators and in the evening the Fed’s beige book is arriving from the US. Sales on Milanese equities are generalized: industrialists in the queue, banks in the red, utilities are saved.
French inflation slows down. GDP up 0.2%
French inflation slowed down considerably in May, settling at 5.1% over one year, after reaching 5.9% in April and over 6% at the beginning of the year, according to an initial estimate published by Insee. This fall in inflation would be due to the slowdown in the prices of energy, manufactured goods and services, but also of food, up by 14.1% after growing by 15% in April, the institute indicates.
The quarterly GDP also comes from Paris: +0.2% in the initial quarter of the year, supported in particular by foreign trade, while domestic demand remained weak. Confirmed the initial estimate.
Heavy Tokyo, shed 1.7% with the strengthening yen
Closure in sharp decline for the Tokyo Stock Exchange which dropped significantly already at the opening of the session. A slight strengthening of the yen against the dollar, the expectation of the publication of the Chinese indices and the indecision of Wall Street which fluctuated between losses and gains, looking at the outcome of the agreement on the debt ceiling, reached by US President Biden weighed and the speaker of the chamber, McCarthy. Japanese equities then closed lower driven mainly by declines in trading companies and steelmakers, while profit-taking also began amid continued uncertainty about inflation and the economic outlook. Among stocks, Marubeni lost 6.5% and Jfe Holdings lost 5%.
It was also a day of macro data for the Japanese economy. Industrial production fell by 0.4% in April, against growth expectations of 1.5%. In any case, the consumer confidence index did well, at its top since the beginning of last year.
Chinese stocks close in the red
The Chinese Stock Exchanges gave further ground and closed in negative territory on the unexpected slowdown of the manufacturing PMI in May, signaling the difficulties of the economic situation: the Shanghai Composite index dropped by 0.61%, to 3,204.56 points, while that of Shenzhen loses 0.44%, to 2,003.18. Manufacturing activity in China worsened in May, reducing recovery ambitions after the December removal of the anti-Covid restrictions: the PMI index unexpectedly fell to 48.8 (to the lows of the last 5 months), accentuating the contraction compared to 49.2 in April and against expectations at 49.4. The figure, released by the National Statistics Office, signaled the second consecutive monthly contraction in production activities due to weak domestic and global demand. Surprisingly, even the non-manufacturing PMI slowed down: 54.5 on expectations at 55.2 and 56.4 in April. Services have so far given the best and most promising signs of recovery.
Musk-China, meeting on innovative cars
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and China‘s Industry Minister Jin Zhuanglong held talks on “new energy vehicles,” China‘s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in Beijing. The two “exchanged views on the development of new energy vehicles and smart connected vehicles,” the ministry said.
Asian stocks down sharply
Asian stocks fell sharply after the mid-session, reflecting disappointing data on manufacturing activity in China in May, and pending US Congressional approval of the debt deal. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index lost 2.81%, while in China, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.94% and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China‘s second largest stock exchange showed -1.11%. Seoul and Taiwan hold, with modest declines.
Weak futures on Western stock exchanges
Futures on US stock market indices down sharply on the markets. The Dow Jones contract dropped 0.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.30% and the Nasdaq posted -0.25%. Clearly negative signals also for the European stock exchanges: the Dax of Frankfurt loses 0.49%, the London Ftse 100 loses 0.53%, the Euro Stoxx 50 shows -0.49%.
Chinese manufacturing in retreat
