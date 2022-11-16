MILANO – European lists are moving towards a downward start after the missiles violated Polish terrain, raising the alert level among NATO allies. The tone of the markets had been positive on Wall Street, positive yesterday evening after the data on producer prices confirmed a slowdown in inflation. In October, they increased by 8% over a year earlier, after 8.5% in September, against expectations for 8.3%. Precisely the orientation of the central Stock Exchanges remains central in marking the trend of the lists, in a very volatile scenario with the Asian lists which have felt the blow of the growing tensions.
Falling futures for European stock exchanges. Plates on Wall Street
European stocks seen lower in today’s session opening, with futures contracts losing traction. The future on the Frankfurt Dax index marks a loss of 0.30%, while on London the drop in the Ftse 100 is -0.21%.
Wall Street index futures contracts barely moved in today’s trading. The Dow Jones future is up 0.05%, the S&P 500 is up 0.02%, while the Nasdaq is down 0.02%.
Oil and gold down
Oil prices down this morning. American WTI for December delivery lost 0.79% to 86.2 dollars, while European Brent contracts for January fell by 0.63% to 93.3 dollars a barrel.
The spot price of gold is down slightly this morning. Quotations are at 1,773 dollars an ounce, down 0.33%.
Shanghai and Shenzhen closed down
Chinese stocks closed the session in negative territory with new tensions linked to the war in Ukraine, with the fall of a Russian-made missile in Poland and the death of two people: the Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.45%. to 3,119.98 points, while that of Shenzhen loses 0.78%, slipping to 2,038.00.
Tension on Asian stock exchanges after the missiles on Poland
Prudence prevails on the Asian markets and on the Tokyo stock exchange, despite the slight increases the day before on Wall Street, due to fears of an escalation in other countries of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict after a missile launch that caused two deaths in Poland, a member of NATO. At the end of trading, the Nikkei index of leading stocks, in red throughout the session, managed to close at +0.14% with 28,028 points and the broader Topix index at -0.05% at 1,963.29 points.
The Polish army is on high alert after a rocket attack that killed two people in a village in the country near the Ukrainian border. Kiev has accused Moscow, but Poland’s NATO allies have urged caution while waiting to hear more. On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, US President Joe Biden said he believed it “improbable” that this missile was launched by Russia and this, during the session, analysts indicate, helped to reassure investors.