Tension on Asian stock exchanges after the missiles on Poland

Prudence prevails on the Asian markets and on the Tokyo stock exchange, despite the slight increases the day before on Wall Street, due to fears of an escalation in other countries of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict after a missile launch that caused two deaths in Poland, a member of NATO. At the end of trading, the Nikkei index of leading stocks, in red throughout the session, managed to close at +0.14% with 28,028 points and the broader Topix index at -0.05% at 1,963.29 points.

The Polish army is on high alert after a rocket attack that killed two people in a village in the country near the Ukrainian border. Kiev has accused Moscow, but Poland’s NATO allies have urged caution while waiting to hear more. On the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, US President Joe Biden said he believed it “improbable” that this missile was launched by Russia and this, during the session, analysts indicate, helped to reassure investors.