MILANO – A cautious upward start for the European stock exchanges in a week marked by investors’ uncertainty about the next moves by the central banks. The signs of caution expressed by some members of the ECB in Europe regarding a possible less aggressiveness in monetary policy decisions are accompanied by the hard positions of some members of the Fed who in recent days have once again insisted on the need for a more rigid approach. Among these is that of the Fed hawk James Bullardwho yesterday said that an interest rate hike ‘up to the range between 5% and 7%’ would be appropriate”.

In Asia, tensions in the Pacific area do not seem to worry the markets. The Chinese indices are below parity: the Shanghai Composite index drops by 0.58%, while that of Shenzhen loses 0.49%. In Tokyo, the Nikkei closed down by 0.11%.