Home Business Today’s Stock Exchanges, November 18th. Positive Europe, North Korea does not scare the Asian markets
Business

Today’s Stock Exchanges, November 18th. Positive Europe, North Korea does not scare the Asian markets

by admin
Today’s Stock Exchanges, November 18th. Positive Europe, North Korea does not scare the Asian markets

MILANO – A cautious upward start for the European stock exchanges in a week marked by investors’ uncertainty about the next moves by the central banks. The signs of caution expressed by some members of the ECB in Europe regarding a possible less aggressiveness in monetary policy decisions are accompanied by the hard positions of some members of the Fed who in recent days have once again insisted on the need for a more rigid approach. Among these is that of the Fed hawk James Bullardwho yesterday said that an interest rate hike ‘up to the range between 5% and 7%’ would be appropriate”.

In Asia, tensions in the Pacific area do not seem to worry the markets. The Chinese indices are below parity: the Shanghai Composite index drops by 0.58%, while that of Shenzhen loses 0.49%. In Tokyo, the Nikkei closed down by 0.11%.

Positive European stock exchanges

Opening progress for the European Stock Exchanges, with Milan rising to 24,505 points (+0.68%). Well done Paris, which advances by 0.31% and London, which scores share (+0.34%). Frankfurt, slightly more tonic, gains 0.55%

Spread slightly up at the start

Spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds up very slightly at the start of the session: the differential started at 191 basis points compared to 190 at yesterday’s closing.
Treasury yield is 3.9%

The euro opens higher against the dollar

The euro opens up against the greenback at 1.0375 dollars (+0.14%), but yields against the 145.04 yen (-0.13%). Dollar/yen fell to 139.82, with the Japanese currency strengthening against the dollar after data showed Japan’s consumer prices climbed to a 40-year high at 3.6% in October, as prices High global commodity prices and a weak yen have sent import costs soaring. The currency also strengthened after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed the need to maintain a very loose monetary policy to support the economy in the wake of the strong inflation reading.
The day after the presentation of the new budget law, the pound gained ground against the greenback at 1.887 (+0.23%) and also advanced against the single currency at 87.19 pence to the euro.

See also  Innovent Asked to Supplement Additional Clinical Trials to Demonstrate the Applicability of Sintilimab in the U.S. Population and U.S. Medical Practice

You may also like

Lange futures closed at present: thread futures showed...

BNP Paribas launches a new range of Low...

The U.S. dollar index ushered in a rebound,...

Webuild: 441 million contract in Romania to upgrade...

Positive superposition at home and abroad is expected...

Downstream demand maintains normal level, rebar shows weak...

“Never seen anything like it.” The new CEO...

The vivo X90 series has become the Android...

Sitael will build the Platino satellite platform for...

Goldman Sachs analyst: The Fed is “very hawkish”,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy