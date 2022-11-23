MILANO – European stock exchanges start flat as gas prices rise. To instill optimism on the price lists, also with the futures of Wall Street projected upwards, are the words expressed yesterday by the member of the board of the Fed, Loretta Master, who called for a reduction in the amount of increases in the cost of money. Indications in this sense could come today from the publication of minute of the last meeting of the US central bank’s monetary policy committee. Orphans of Tokyoclosed for holidays, Asian stocks moved mixed, the Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.26%, Hong Kong rose by about one percentage point while Shenzhen lost 0.34%.

The proposal made yesterday by the EU Commission on the price of gas does not positively shake the prices of the commodity, which in the morning are indeed advancing since the first exchanges. On the TTF, Amsterdam’s reference market, futures in December gained 6.15%, to 127 euros per megawatt hour.