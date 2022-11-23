MILANO – European stock exchanges start flat as gas prices rise. To instill optimism on the price lists, also with the futures of Wall Street projected upwards, are the words expressed yesterday by the member of the board of the Fed, Loretta Master, who called for a reduction in the amount of increases in the cost of money. Indications in this sense could come today from the publication of minute of the last meeting of the US central bank’s monetary policy committee. Orphans of Tokyoclosed for holidays, Asian stocks moved mixed, the Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.26%, Hong Kong rose by about one percentage point while Shenzhen lost 0.34%.
The proposal made yesterday by the EU Commission on the price of gas does not positively shake the prices of the commodity, which in the morning are indeed advancing since the first exchanges. On the TTF, Amsterdam’s reference market, futures in December gained 6.15%, to 127 euros per megawatt hour.
Gas accelerates in Europe after the price cap proposal
The price of gas in Europe continues to accelerate after the EU Commission’s proposal on the price cap and the threats from Gazprom to cut off remaining supplies to Europe via Ukrainian pipelines. The price of gas rose by 9.5% to 131 euros per megawatt hour, after reaching a maximum of 133.9 euros (+11.9%) with analysts from Goldman Sachs who, reports Bloomberg, warn of the risk that the price cap, if activated, could reduce market liquidity and distort price formation. “The positive component of the price cap proposal in our view is that the high threshold to trigger it is unlikely to be reached”.
A2a in sharp decline after the update of the plan
A2A’s slip at the start of negotiations in Piazza Affari after an update of the industrial plan which sees the ebitda objectives for 2030 reduced from 2.9 to 2.6 billion euros. The stock yields 5.7% to 1.22 euro.
Uncertain departure for the European Stock Exchanges
Departure under the banner of uncertainty for the European stock exchanges. The Cac 40 index of Paris marks a +0.13% to 6,666.36 points, the FTSE 100 of London rises by 0.31% to 7,475.92 points and the Dax 30 of Frankfurt records a +0.06% at 14,430.51 points. In Piazza Affari, the Ftse Mib dropped by 0.02% in early trading.
Tiscali, board of directors approves capital increase of 60 million
Tiscali’s board of directors approved a capital increase against payment, even in several tranches, for a maximum of 60 million euro, within 30 months of the approval of the shareholders’ meeting. Shares may be issued for incentive programs in favor of directors, employees and collaborators of the company, against specific lock-up commitments.
Furthermore, the board of directors decided to issue bonds convertible into ordinary shares of the company, up to a maximum of 60 thousand euros, reserving the right to approve the related capital increase. The managing director Davide Rota has been given the mandate to convene the shareholders’ meeting by next January.
Furthermore, the board of directors decided on changes to the investment agreement signed with Nice & Green SA which concern, among other things, the possibility for Tiscali to split the amount of the tranches of the bond loan, without prejudice to the maximum amount of each tranche, equal to 5 million euros, and the overall timing of the transaction) and against the forecast payment of a waiver fee of 900,000 euros in favor of Nice & Green SA The board has granted the CEO the necessary powers to close the modification agreement
The euro advances on the dollar
Positive start for the euro which gains on the main currencies. The common currency marks 1.0330 dollars, with an increase of +0.3%, rising to 145.99 yen and also recovering against the pound to 0.8690. Dollar/yen slightly moved at 141.37, greenback firm against the pound
The spread opens slightly higher
The spread between the BTP and the German Bund opens slightly, rising slightly to 192 basis points, with the yield on the Italian ten-year bond at 3.92% on the secondary market.