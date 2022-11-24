MILANO – A flat opening is announced for the European stock exchanges, which remain orphaned by Wall Street for Thanksgiving. While investors are taking a breather on the wave of Fed minutes yesterday which showed that interest rate hikes could be softer in the next meetings, even if overall some governors expect the cost of money to be higher than initial expectations at the end of the cycle, today we look at the BCE. In fact, the Eurotower will publish its minutes of the last Governing Council. For now, the prospect of a slowdown in US interest rate hikes is driving the single currency higher on the greenback.

The gas market is still under tension, with the awaited meeting of EU energy ministers after the proposal for a very high European price cap. Yesterday the prices at the TTF in Amsterdam rose by more than 8%, reaching almost 130 euros per megawatt hour. On the other hand, the prices of the Petroleum, at a two-month low, following the G7’s proposal for a price cap for Russian oil considered by investors to be higher than current negotiation levels. Futures on Brent lose 0.57% to 84.92 dollars a barrel while on WTI they lose 0.51% and change hands at 77.54 dollars a barrel.