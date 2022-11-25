MILANO – Flat Europe futures after mixed session in Asia with Tokyo shedding 0.35%. After the Thanksgiving break, Wall Street trading resumes for Black Friday. Meanwhile, Treasuries rallied after the reading of some statements by Fed members that open to a slowdown in interest rate tightening. In Europe, German GDP grew above expectations in the third quarter of 2022: +0.4%, beyond the initial estimates which indicated an increase of 0.3%. Annual growth is 1.3%. The German consumer confidence climate indicator also rose to -40.2 in December from -41.9 in November, while market expectations were -39.6.

Gas in Europe fluctuates around 125 euros per megawatt hour.