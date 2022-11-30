MILANO – A cautious upward start for the European lists. Spotlight this morning on the one hand on Eurostat’s update on theinflation in the Eurozone, on the other hand to the awaited speech this evening by the president of the Fed Jerome Powell. Important insights, still on the subject of macro data, could come from the ADP update on the American labor market in November which anticipates the overall ones arriving on Friday. Fundamental information for the central bank to understand if the anti-inflation monetary tightening can still continue or if it risks dealing too severe a blow to the economy.

In Asia the price lists move in no particular order: Tokyo it lost 0.21% while the Chinese markets closed the session with a cautious increase, in spite of a manufacturing PMI which dropped in November to its lowest level in the last 7 months. Shanghai salt of 0.05% and Shenzhen by 0.12%