Today's Stock Exchanges, November 30th. Cautious rise in Europe: markets awaiting inflation EU and Powell

Today’s Stock Exchanges, November 30th. Cautious rise in Europe: markets awaiting inflation EU and Powell

MILANO – A cautious upward start for the European lists. Spotlight this morning on the one hand on Eurostat’s update on theinflation in the Eurozone, on the other hand to the awaited speech this evening by the president of the Fed Jerome Powell. Important insights, still on the subject of macro data, could come from the ADP update on the American labor market in November which anticipates the overall ones arriving on Friday. Fundamental information for the central bank to understand if the anti-inflation monetary tightening can still continue or if it risks dealing too severe a blow to the economy.

In Asia the price lists move in no particular order: Tokyo it lost 0.21% while the Chinese markets closed the session with a cautious increase, in spite of a manufacturing PMI which dropped in November to its lowest level in the last 7 months. Shanghai salt of 0.05% and Shenzhen by 0.12%

Positive opening for the European Stock Exchanges

Opening progress for the European stock exchanges, with Milan advancing by more than half a percentage point. In more detail, the Ftse Mib index started trading at 24,602 points, gaining 0.56%. Similar trend in Paris (+0.59%), Frankfurt (+0.53%) and London (+0.54%).

Euro up slightly against the dollar

The euro was up against the dollar on the start of trade, surging 0.5% to 1.0343. Since September, when it had reached its lowest point, the single European currency has regained 9% also due to a general weakening of the dollar against all other global currencies. It also earns the yebn at 138.56.

The spread opens higher

The spread between Btp and Bund opens upwards over 190 points. The yield on the Italian 10-year bond rises to 3.83%.

