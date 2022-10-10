today’s feed

[Topic]The index fell below 3,000 points for four consecutive years. Can it stop falling and stabilize in the short term?

[Topic]How to deal with the sluggish performance of individual stocks in the short-term operation?

[Viewpoint]Tao Ran: The further downside of the Shanghai index is limited, and the short-term wait for the signal to stop falling appears.

[Viewpoint]Pan Minli: The market is still structurally differentiated, avoiding the rolling operation of selecting intermediate varieties at both ends.

Review today

The three major indexes opened higher and moved lower throughout the day. The Shanghai Composite Index fell below 3,000 points for four consecutive days, down 1.66%. Can it stop falling and stabilize in the short term? Chip stocks dragged the Kechuang 50 down by 4.48%. The ChiNext Index closed at 2,236.24, down 2.3%. How much room for adjustment is there for the Shuangchuang Index?

In terms of capital, the transaction volume of the three cities was 628.9 billion, and the volume energy was still low. Shenzhen Stock Connect bought against the trend. What information is revealed? Nearly 4,000 stocks in the market fell, 31 were up by the limit, and 40 were down by the limit. Individual stocks are still weak, and the profit-making effect is only 17%. How to deal with short-term operations?

In terms of sectors, sectors such as aquaculture, oil and gas exploration, and gas and heating supply top the list of gains, while sectors such as chip semiconductors, beverage manufacturing, hotel tourism, and lithography machines lead the decline. The curtain of the third quarterly report disclosure has kicked off. Which opportunities are worthy of attention?

On the disk, aquaculture species led the rise, Huatong shares and Yisheng shares rose by the daily limit, Xiaoming shares rose by more than 18%, Minhe shares, Xiantan shares, Lihua shares, Wen’s shares, etc. followed up. Can it rebound?

Resource stocks are relatively strong. Oil and gas exploration and service sectors are the top gainers. Quanyou Oil and Behnken Energy have their daily limit up.

Affected by the outside world, chip stocks fell sharply, and the sector fell to the limit. More than ten stocks such as Changchuan Technology, Zhichun Technology, North Huachuang, and Huaya Intelligent fell to the limit. Zhongwei Company, Xinlai Yingcai, Montage Technology, Zhengfan Technology , Zhaoyi Innovation, Xinyuan Micro, etc. followed the decline. How to treat?

Large-scale consumption has generally declined, with the hotel and tourism sector leading the decline, Xi’an’s food and beverage sector, and Lijiang, Tianmu Lake, Huatian Hotel, and Xi’an Tourism. The liquor sector continued to decline in late trading. Luzhou Laojiao fell by more than 8%, Shanxi Fenjiu, Shede Liquor, Yilite, Wuliangye, Laobaiganjiu and Jiuguijiu fell by more than 5%. Is there still a chance after the adjustment?