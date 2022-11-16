Home Business Today’s stock market 1115丨Shanghai stock index breaks through 3100 points strongly, can it continue to rise in the short term?
Today's stock market 1115丨Shanghai stock index breaks through 3100 points strongly, can it continue to rise in the short term?

Today’s stock market 1115丨Shanghai stock index breaks through 3100 points strongly, can it continue to rise in the short term?

[Topic]The Shanghai stock index has broken through 3100 points strongly, can it continue to rise in the short term?

[Topic]Which sector varieties can be focused on in the short term?

[Opinion]Yang Yong: The market is generally rising due to heavy volume, and it is expected to continue to rise in the short term.

[Viewpoint]Bian Fengwei: The real estate industry chain and the digital economy are two main lines.

[Opinion]Lu Songjie: The sector moves fast, and it is not suitable to chase high in operation.

Replay today

The index rose sharply across the board. The Prev index broke through 3100 points strongly and closed at 3134.08, up 1.64%. Can it continue to rise in the short term? The dual-creation index led the gains. The Chuangcheng Index rose by 2.38%, and the Chuang50 rose by 2.85%. Can it regain its upward trend in the short term?

In terms of funds, the turnover of the three cities was 1,059.3 billion, and the volume shrank slightly. The northbound funds continued to flow in a large amount of 8.154 billion yuan. Is the stage market expected? Market sentiment picked up significantly, 83 shares rose by limit, 3 shares fell by limit, more than 4,200 shares rose, and the profit-making effect reached 87%. The index broke through upwards, can we actively do more in the short term?

In terms of sectors, the semiconductor sector rose by more than 6% to lead all sectors, followed by automotive chips, MCU chips, industrial motherboards and other sectors, while chicken, CXO concepts, etc. fell slightly. Which sector varieties can be focused on in the short term?

See also  Huawei AR is coming soon! Concept stocks set off a daily limit wave, which A shares have benefited from sports? _ Oriental Fortune Network

On the disk, the semiconductor sector led the rise throughout the day. Many stocks in the sector, such as Shiyida, Huangting International, Weil, and Pioneer Electronics, set off a wave of daily limit. Which opportunities can we focus on? The brokerage sector changed in the early trading, and the daily limit of Everbright Securities, Caida Securities, and Xiangcai shares is sustainable?

The consumer electronics sector has ended the Lianyin period. Stocks such as Juchen, Helin Weina, and Stick have performed well today. Has the trend changed? Can Xinchuang, medicine and medical care, real estate and other recently active sectors continue to do more?

