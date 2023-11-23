Today’s stock market 1123丨Beijing Securities 50 Diving Index rebounded across the board. Have funds returned to the main board?

After a period of volatility, the BSE 50 Diving Index has rebounded across the board, leaving many investors wondering if funds have returned to the main board. Analysts are weighing in on how the market style will be interpreted in the future, offering diverse opinions on the matter.

Xu Xiyao believes that the index 60 antenna is encountering obstruction, potentially leading to the construction of a box structure. On the other hand, Lin Shiwen suggests that strong stocks are in the ebb stage and advises investors to pay attention to the rhythm of switching between high and low. Zhang Yaowen has a more bearish outlook, stating that short play will be the main rhythm of the market, and positions will be gradually controlled after December.

In today’s review, the three major indexes opened lower but eventually turned red in the afternoon, with the Shanghai Stock Index rising by 0.6%. The BSE 50 Index experienced a surge and subsequent fall, with transaction volume hitting a record high. This has prompted questions about whether funds have returned to the main board and how the market outlook will be interpreted.

Funds and sector concepts are also under scrutiny, as the transaction volume in the three cities continued to shrink while the net inflow of northbound funds exceeded 5 billion yuan again. The performance of various sectors, such as refrigerants, tire pressure monitoring, and wireless charging, has also drawn attention. Additionally, individual stocks showed a general upward trend, with market sentiment significantly rebounding and the profit-making effect reaching 80%.

In terms of specific industries, the automobile industry chain is collectively strengthening, with some stocks experiencing significant gains. The real estate sector also saw a rebound, particularly in the Hong Kong stock market, sparking interest in potential opportunities within the A-share real estate market.

Despite the overall rebound, certain stocks have experienced significant declines, prompting questions about capital behavior and the future prospects of previously popular themes like short dramas.

After a period of volatility, the market seems to be in a state of flux, with divergent opinions on the future trajectory of the BSE 50 Diving Index and the broader market. As investors navigate these uncertainties, the question remains: have funds truly returned to the main board, and how should one approach the evolving market conditions?

