Today’s stock market 1204丨Can the main board fluctuate within a narrow range for six consecutive days and make an upward breakthrough in the short term?

Market Analysis: Main Board Fluctuates, Hot Spots Rotate Rapidly

The main board has fluctuated within a narrow range for six consecutive days. The Shanghai Stock Exchange Index closed at 3022.91, a decrease of 0.29%. Can it break through upward in the short term? The Shanghai Composite 50 continues to shift its focus downwards. Will it drag down the market in the short term? CATL’s decline continues, and the GEM index closed at 1908.92. Will it continue to decline in the short term?

In terms of funds, the transaction volume in the three cities was 859.1 billion yuan, the volume was slightly enlarged, and the net sales of northbound funds exceeded 1.4 billion yuan. In terms of sector concepts, sectors such as gold, highways, short dramas, and pig farming were among the top gainers, while sectors such as genetically modified, diamond wire, liquor, and insurance were among the top losers. Market hot spots are rotating rapidly. Which sectors can be long?

Stocks fell more than they rose. A total of 2,326 stocks rose, 57 stocks hit the daily limit, 2,754 stocks fell, and 8 stocks fell to the limit. The differentiation of individual stocks was obvious, and the profit-making effect was 46%. How will the market style be interpreted in the future? Hot spots have poor sustainability, how to deal with them in short-term operations?

On the market, the price of gold rose sharply, with Suhao Hongye hitting the limit, Yulong Shares, Chifeng Gold, Jinan High-tech, etc. soaring by more than 5%. Can gold stocks have a market trend?

Short drama concept stocks bucked the trend and strengthened. Yinsai Group has 20cm2 consecutive boards, Zhongguang Tianze has 3 consecutive boards, and Gravity Media has 2 consecutive boards. Can they continue to go long?

Hong Kong stocks WuXi Biologics fell sharply, CRO concept stocks fell collectively, Asymlink fell to the limit in the afternoon, Pharmaron fell nearly 10%, Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical, Haoyuan Pharmaceutical, WuXi AppTec, Medicilon and other stocks fell more than 6% , how do you view the market opportunities for pharmaceutical stocks?

[Topic]The main board has fluctuated within a narrow range for six consecutive days. Can it break through in the short term?

[Topic]Hot spots have poor sustainability, how to deal with them in short-term operations?

[Opinion]Zhao Pengpeng: Broad-based volatility remains in the opposite direction, and the market continues to maintain a weak pattern.

[Viewpoint]Cai Lingling: Policy expectations are improving and we remain optimistic in the medium term.

[Viewpoint]Zhang Yaowen: Do not do any short-term operations on stocks below the half-year line.

