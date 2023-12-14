Home » Today’s stock market 1213丨The index has adjusted across the board and the Shanghai Composite Index has fallen below 3,000 points. Will it return to weakness in the short term?
Business

Today’s stock market 1213丨The index has adjusted across the board and the Shanghai Composite Index has fallen below 3,000 points. Will it return to weakness in the short term?

by admin
Today’s stock market 1213丨The index has adjusted across the board and the Shanghai Composite Index has fallen below 3,000 points. Will it return to weakness in the short term?

The Shanghai Composite Index falls below 3,000 points
By: Financial News Team

Today’s market saw the Shanghai Composite Index fall below 3,000 points, raising concerns about potential weakness in the short term. The index closed at 2968.76, marking a decrease of 1.15%. Many are now left wondering if the market will return to a state of weakness in the coming days.

In terms of sector opportunities, some analysts believe that the game policy funds have receded, returning the market logic to structural conditions. Li Qiqi suggests that this shift presents opportunities for certain sectors.

Zhou Zheng, on the other hand, advises a flexible approach to operations and encourages the adoption of an ambush strategy combined with technical analysis.

In today’s review, it was observed that the BSE 50 bucked the trend and rose by more than 3%. However, the weight of weak small tickets remains relatively small, leaving many uncertain about the future interpretation of market style.

The transaction volume in the three cities totaled 784.8 billion, with nearly 10 billion flowing out to the north. This has led to speculations about the information revealed by these numbers.

The top gainers in the sector concepts included reducers, robots, COVID-19 drugs, and industrial machinery. Conversely, sectors such as liquor, chicken farming, large consumer goods, and real estate were among the top losers. This has raised questions about which sectors may present opportunities in the short term.

While 1,589 stocks rose, 40 reached their daily limit and 3,580 fell. This has led to a drop in market sentiment and has left many investors pondering their short-term operations.

In terms of specific stocks, pharmaceutical stocks strengthened, while the concept of state-owned enterprise reform continued to show activity. Additionally, the intelligent manufacturing and robotics sectors saw growth.

See also  Tesla recalls more than 1.1 million cars to return the "one-pedal mode" option to car owners-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Conversely, liquor and other consumer stocks experienced significant losses. Heavyweight stocks such as Kweichow Moutai, Wuliangye, CATL, China Duty Free, and PetroChina all fell, prompting a reevaluation of their potential.

As the market continues to fluctuate, investors are advised to monitor the situation closely and consider the viewpoints of analysts and experts to navigate the current climate.

You may also like

Metalworkers, on wages and hours Fiom, Fim and...

Seven strategies for more resilience and risk calculation

New Smart Meter Bases: Who Will Have to...

ECB rates, stop increases: today’s forecasts

What is the real reason for the rise...

Economists lower forecasts for 2024 after traffic light...

The ECB leaves rates unchanged. And she warns:...

Does the Federal Reserve send a dovish turn...

SNB boss in an interview – Have interest...

Prime Brokerage: Distinctions Among Financial Institutions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy