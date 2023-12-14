Today’s stock market 1213丨The index has adjusted across the board and the Shanghai Composite Index has fallen below 3,000 points. Will it return to weakness in the short term?

The Shanghai Composite Index falls below 3,000 points

By: Financial News Team

Today’s market saw the Shanghai Composite Index fall below 3,000 points, raising concerns about potential weakness in the short term. The index closed at 2968.76, marking a decrease of 1.15%. Many are now left wondering if the market will return to a state of weakness in the coming days.

In terms of sector opportunities, some analysts believe that the game policy funds have receded, returning the market logic to structural conditions. Li Qiqi suggests that this shift presents opportunities for certain sectors.

Zhou Zheng, on the other hand, advises a flexible approach to operations and encourages the adoption of an ambush strategy combined with technical analysis.

In today’s review, it was observed that the BSE 50 bucked the trend and rose by more than 3%. However, the weight of weak small tickets remains relatively small, leaving many uncertain about the future interpretation of market style.

The transaction volume in the three cities totaled 784.8 billion, with nearly 10 billion flowing out to the north. This has led to speculations about the information revealed by these numbers.

The top gainers in the sector concepts included reducers, robots, COVID-19 drugs, and industrial machinery. Conversely, sectors such as liquor, chicken farming, large consumer goods, and real estate were among the top losers. This has raised questions about which sectors may present opportunities in the short term.

While 1,589 stocks rose, 40 reached their daily limit and 3,580 fell. This has led to a drop in market sentiment and has left many investors pondering their short-term operations.

In terms of specific stocks, pharmaceutical stocks strengthened, while the concept of state-owned enterprise reform continued to show activity. Additionally, the intelligent manufacturing and robotics sectors saw growth.

Conversely, liquor and other consumer stocks experienced significant losses. Heavyweight stocks such as Kweichow Moutai, Wuliangye, CATL, China Duty Free, and PetroChina all fell, prompting a reevaluation of their potential.

As the market continues to fluctuate, investors are advised to monitor the situation closely and consider the viewpoints of analysts and experts to navigate the current climate.

