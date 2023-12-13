Today’s stock market 1213丨The index has adjusted across the board and the Shanghai Composite Index has fallen below 3,000 points. Will it return to weakness in the short term?

The Shanghai Composite Index has fallen below 3,000 points, marking a decrease of 1.15% and raising concerns about the potential for continued weakness in the short term. With the market sentiment dropping significantly, investors are closely examining which sectors may present opportunities in the near future.

In terms of specific sectors, pharmaceutical stocks have shown resilience, with several companies including Tonghua Jinma and Jinling Pharmaceutical reaching their daily limit. This trend has raised questions about potential subdivisions within the sector and the opportunities they may present.

The concept of state-owned enterprise reform has also seen significant activity, with stocks such as Sichuan Jinding and Nanning Department Store demonstrating consecutive gains. Additionally, the intelligent manufacturing and robotics sectors have shown promise, with companies like Klaus and Greatoo Intelligent closing positively. The potential for continued strength in the robotics sector has become a focal point for investors.

On the other hand, the liquor and consumer stocks have taken a hit, with heavyweight stocks like Kweichow Moutai and Wuliangye experiencing declines. This downturn has prompted further analysis of the state of these sectors and the potential for recovery.

Experts have weighed in on the market’s current state, with Li Qiqi acknowledging the ebb of game policy funds and the return to structural market conditions. Meanwhile, Zhou Zheng has advised a flexible operational approach combined with an ambush strategy and technical analysis.

As the market continues to fluctuate, investors will be closely monitoring the performance of different sectors and individual stocks to identify potential opportunities for the short term.