Home » Today’s stock market 1214丨The volume energy shrinkage index has weakened again after rebounding. Can we still go long in the short term?
Business

Today’s stock market 1214丨The volume energy shrinkage index has weakened again after rebounding. Can we still go long in the short term?

by admin
Today’s stock market 1214丨The volume energy shrinkage index has weakened again after rebounding. Can we still go long in the short term?

Market Analysis: Shrinkage Index Weakens Again, Can We Still Go Long in the Short Term?

Today’s market saw a mixed performance with the Shanghai Composite Index closing at 2958.99, a decrease of 0.33%. The Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext Index initially rose by more than 1% before falling back and collectively turning green. Amidst the market’s weakness, investors are left wondering whether there are viable options for long-term investments.

Financial experts and analysts have varied opinions on the current market situation. Xu Xiyao believes that the index is building a double-bottom structure, indicating the possibility of a rebound. On the other hand, Yang Min expressed optimism about the direction of growth next year, even though there may be recurrences near the new high of BSE 50. Zhang Yaowen advised investors to pay attention to oversold, low-priced, and high-short-term sentiment varieties.

With the transaction volume in the three cities amounting to 758 billion yuan and the net purchase of northbound funds reaching nearly 3.5 billion yuan, the focus now shifts to sectors that still hold opportunities amidst the market’s weakness. Gold, coal, state-owned enterprise reform, and thermal power were among the top gainers, while liquor, multi-modal, and the Huawei industrial chain saw losses. Investors are left to deliberate on which sectors present opportunities for dips.

Despite the market’s overall weakness, there were notable performances within specific sectors. The energy sectors, including coal, electricity, heating, and gas, were active against the trend. Stocks like Zhengzhou Coal and Electricity, Jinfang Energy, and Hangzhou Thermal Power reached daily limits, prompting attention from investors looking for opportunities.

See also  Saixin Electronics sprints to the Science and Technology Innovation Board: It plans to raise 620 million yuan, the actual controller Tan Jian is American_Partner_Shareholding_Company

However, the divergence of high-priced stocks intensified during late trading, with strong stocks such as Wangda Software and Weishi Electronics falling by the limit. This raises questions about the market style and how it will be interpreted in the future.

Overall, the market’s performance remains uncertain, and investors are advised to carefully consider their short-term strategies. With conflicting viewpoints from experts and varied sector performances, navigating the current market requires a cautious and informed approach.

You may also like

Evertec CEO Mac Schuessler Awarded $6 Million Bonus...

The EU stock markets close in no particular...

The Dollar Closes the Day Lower Following Federal...

Metalworkers, on wages and hours Fiom, Fim and...

Today’s stock market 1213丨The index has adjusted across...

Seven strategies for more resilience and risk calculation

New Smart Meter Bases: Who Will Have to...

ECB rates, stop increases: today’s forecasts

What is the real reason for the rise...

Economists lower forecasts for 2024 after traffic light...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy