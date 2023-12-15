Today’s stock market 1214丨The volume energy shrinkage index has weakened again after rebounding. Can we still go long in the short term?

Market Analysis: Shrinkage Index Weakens Again, Can We Still Go Long in the Short Term?

Today’s market saw a mixed performance with the Shanghai Composite Index closing at 2958.99, a decrease of 0.33%. The Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext Index initially rose by more than 1% before falling back and collectively turning green. Amidst the market’s weakness, investors are left wondering whether there are viable options for long-term investments.

Financial experts and analysts have varied opinions on the current market situation. Xu Xiyao believes that the index is building a double-bottom structure, indicating the possibility of a rebound. On the other hand, Yang Min expressed optimism about the direction of growth next year, even though there may be recurrences near the new high of BSE 50. Zhang Yaowen advised investors to pay attention to oversold, low-priced, and high-short-term sentiment varieties.

With the transaction volume in the three cities amounting to 758 billion yuan and the net purchase of northbound funds reaching nearly 3.5 billion yuan, the focus now shifts to sectors that still hold opportunities amidst the market’s weakness. Gold, coal, state-owned enterprise reform, and thermal power were among the top gainers, while liquor, multi-modal, and the Huawei industrial chain saw losses. Investors are left to deliberate on which sectors present opportunities for dips.

Despite the market’s overall weakness, there were notable performances within specific sectors. The energy sectors, including coal, electricity, heating, and gas, were active against the trend. Stocks like Zhengzhou Coal and Electricity, Jinfang Energy, and Hangzhou Thermal Power reached daily limits, prompting attention from investors looking for opportunities.

However, the divergence of high-priced stocks intensified during late trading, with strong stocks such as Wangda Software and Weishi Electronics falling by the limit. This raises questions about the market style and how it will be interpreted in the future.

Overall, the market’s performance remains uncertain, and investors are advised to carefully consider their short-term strategies. With conflicting viewpoints from experts and varied sector performances, navigating the current market requires a cautious and informed approach.

