Today’s stock market is 1205丨Shanghai Index fell rapidly and fell below 3000 points. Is there any support?

[Topic] The Shanghai Stock Index fell rapidly and fell below 3,000 points. Is there any support for the previous low?

[Topic] The money-making effect is only 12%, how to operate in the short term?

[Opinion] Bian Fengwei: The market has weakened across the board from sentiment to capital, and will hit the bottom for the second time.

[Viewpoint] Zhang Yunlei: Some industries have completed valuation reductions, inventories have dropped, and a turnaround is brewing.

Today’s review

The three major indexes adjusted across the board today, with the Shanghai Stock Index falling rapidly and falling below 3,000 points. Is there any support for the previous low? The ChiNext Index fell nearly 2% in late trading, while the Beixin 50 Index rose by more than 7%. Nearly a hundred Beixin stocks rose by more than 10%. How to understand?

In terms of funds, the transaction volume in the three cities was 838.4 billion yuan, with a slight decrease in volume, and the net sales of northbound funds were 7.5 billion yuan. In terms of sector concepts, sectors such as dairy, food, diet pills, and prepared dishes are among the top gainers, while sectors such as satellite navigation, ChatGPT, and games are among the top losers. Which sectors can be positioned for bargain hunting?

Individual stocks showed a general downward trend. More than 4,600 stocks in the two cities were in the green. A total of 651 stocks rose, 53 stocks reached daily limit, and 12 stocks fell below limit. Market sentiment fell rapidly, and the profit-making effect was only 12%. How to operate in the short term? How will the market outlook be interpreted?

On the market, consumer stocks such as food, dairy, and prepared vegetables are active. Western Animal Husbandry has a daily limit of 20cm. Sunshine Dairy, Yiming Food, Nanqiao Food, Anji Food, Haixin Food and other stocks have closed. Which segments can we pay attention to?

Pharmaceutical stocks surged upward in the afternoon. Many stocks such as Changshan Pharmaceutical, Lianhuan Pharmaceutical, and Berry Genetics rose by the daily limit. Longyi Pharmaceutical, Boxun Biotech, Xingqi Eye Drugs, etc. rose by more than 10%. Is there a rebound?

Technology hot spots have been adjusted across the board, with computing power concept stocks leading the decline, with Hengrun and Hengwei Technology falling by the limit; short drama concept stocks have fallen, with Yinsai Group falling more than 12%. How do you view the market opportunities?

