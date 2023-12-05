Home » Today’s stock market is 1205丨Shanghai Index fell rapidly and fell below 3000 points. Is there any support?
Business

In today’s market news, the Shanghai Stock Index has experienced a rapid fall, dropping below 3,000 points. Investors are now wondering if there is any support for the previous low. Financial expert Bian Fengwei believes that the market has weakened across sentiment and capital, and predicts that it will hit the bottom for the second time.

On the other hand, Zhang Yunlei offers a more optimistic viewpoint, stating that some industries have completed valuation reductions and inventories have dropped, indicating that a turnaround may be brewing.

The three major indexes adjusted across the board, with the ChiNext Index falling nearly 2% in late trading, while the Beixin 50 Index rose by more than 7%, with nearly 100 Beixin stocks rising by more than 10%. In terms of funds, the transaction volume in the three cities was 838.4 billion yuan, with a slight decrease in volume. Northbound funds saw net sales of 7.5 billion yuan.

In the sector concepts, segments such as dairy, food, diet pills, and prepared dishes saw gains, while sectors such as satellite navigation, ChatGPT, and games were among the top losers.

Individual stocks saw a general downward trend, with more than 4,600 stocks in the green. Market sentiment fell rapidly, with the profit-making effect at only 12%. The article asks the question, “How to operate in the short term? How will the market outlook be interpreted?”

Even in the midst of the downturn, some segments showed activity, with consumer stocks such as food, dairy, and prepared vegetables showing activity. Pharmaceutical stocks also surged upward in the afternoon.

However, technology hot spots have been adjusted across the board, with computing power concept stocks leading the decline. Yinsai Group fell by more than 12%, causing investors to reassess the market opportunities.

Overall, the market saw a significant adjustment today, prompting investors to carefully analyze opportunities and risks in the current climate.

