Today’s stock market is 1208丨Shanghai Index has surged higher and fell back. Will it rebound next week?

The Shanghai Stock Index fell back after heavy volume, closing at 2969.56, an increase of 0.11%. Can it rebound next week? The strength of semiconductors drives the Science and Technology Innovation 50 Index. Can it continue to lead the rise? The weights and small votes are clearly differentiated. How will the market style be interpreted in the future?

In terms of funds, the transaction volume in the three cities was 976 billion yuan, and the volume was significantly increased. The net purchase of northbound funds was nearly 500 million yuan. In terms of sector concepts, CPO, optical communications, servers, multi-mode and other sectors were among the top gainers, while real estate, textile and clothing, agricultural planting, genetically modified and other sectors were among the top losers. Which sectors can we pay attention to on dips?

Individual stocks fell more than they rose. A total of 1,467 stocks rose, 40 stocks hit the daily limit, 3,750 stocks fell, and 17 stocks fell to the limit. The performance of individual stocks was weak, and the profit-making effect was only 28%.

On the market, AI concept stocks continue to be active. Among them, the CPO sector has surged across the board. Tengjing Technology has a daily limit of 20cm. Cambridge Technology and Huagong Technology have closed the market. Tianfu Communications, Bochuang Technology, Zhongji InnoLight, Taichenguang, etc. have risen by more than 10%; Multi-modal concept stocks have exploded collectively, Suzhou Keda, Shengxun Shares, and Wangda Software have been closed. Which artificial intelligence segmentation opportunities can still be explored?

Technology hotspots such as semiconductors and virtual reality are active. Wufang Optoelectronics and Sanfu shares have both reached their daily limit. Which ones can we focus on? The direction of science and technology is dominant in stages. How to deal with it operationally?

High stocks continue to ebb, and many early strong stocks such as Sanbaishuo, Yinbaoshanxin, Wenyi Technology, Tianwei Video, and Zhongguang Tianze have closed their price limits. How to grasp the rhythm?

The real estate sector is relatively weak, with many stocks such as New Huangpu, Dalong Real Estate, Zhujiang Holdings, and Zhongdi Investment falling by more than 5%. How do you view the market opportunities?

