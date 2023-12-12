Home » Today’s stock market is 1212丨The Shanghai Stock Exchange Index rebounded and recovered 3,000 points in late trading. Can it continue to rise?
Today’s Market Analysis

The energy in the stock market is swiftly moving northward in a downward trend. What does this indicate? With technology hotspots showing weakness, where can investors still find opportunities? Analyst Zhao Pengpeng sees broad-based volatility remaining inverse, while index maintains a weak and volatile pattern. Zhang Lei, on the other hand, believes that the rotation of weights and small and medium-sized varieties is the rhythm of rebound. Wang Rongkui suggests that education and state-owned assets reform stocks are short-term active opportunities.

Today, the Shanghai Composite Index maintained a narrow range, closing with a 0.4% increase, reclaiming 3,000 points, but the GEM Index trended weakly, closing at 1903.87 points. How will market style be interpreted in the future?

The transaction volume in the three cities saw a rapid shrinkage with a substantial outflow of 5 billion yuan to the north. With various sectors showing mixed performance, how should investors operate in the short term?

Real estate stocks performed strongly, with multiple stocks reaching their daily limit. The education sector also experienced significant strengthening, while computing power and CPO concept stocks weakened. What are the sustainable opportunities in these areas?

With individual stocks rising more than they fell, the market seems to be in a state of flux. The question remains, can heavyweight stocks usher in a market recovery?

