Today’s stock market is 1212丨The Shanghai Stock Exchange Index rebounded and recovered 3,000 points in late trading. Can it continue to rise?

The amount of energy is shrinking rapidly and flowing northward. How to interpret it?

Technology hotspots are generally weak, which segments still have opportunities?

Zhao Pengpeng: Broad-based volatility remains inverse, and the index maintains a weak and volatile pattern.

Viewpoint from Zhang Lei: The rotation of weights and small and medium-sized varieties is the rhythm of rebound.

Wang Rongkui: Education and state-owned assets reform stocks are short-term active opportunities.

Today’s review

The Shanghai Composite Index fluctuated within a narrow range today. It rebounded in late trading to regain 3,000 points, an increase of 0.4%. Can it continue to rise? The GEM Index trended weakly, closing at 1903.87 points. The Science and Technology Innovation 50 Index adjusted after a sharp rise and fell nearly 1%. How will the market style be interpreted in the future?

In terms of funds, the transaction volume of the three cities was 798.2 billion yuan, the volume was shrinking rapidly, and there was a large outflow of 5 billion yuan to the north. How to interpret it? In terms of sector concepts, sectors such as shipping, real estate, education, and large infrastructure were among the top gainers, while sectors such as CPO, gene sequencing, computing chips, and precision medicine were among the top losers. The overall market style fluctuates, how to operate in the short term?

Individual stocks rose more than they fell, with a total of 3,127 stocks rising, 52 stocks hitting their daily limit, 1,975 stocks falling, and 7 stocks falling at their limit. The profit-making effect was 61%.

On the market, real estate stocks performed strongly. CCCC Real Estate, Dalong Real Estate, Zhongdi Investment, Jinan High-tech, Fuxing Holdings and other stocks have reached their daily limit. Is this sustainable? Are heavyweight stocks expected to usher in a market recovery?

Education stocks have strengthened significantly, with Fangzhi Technology, China Hi-tech, Guoxin Culture, and Zhujiang Piano closing; the concept of state-owned enterprise reform continues to be active, Sichuan Jinding 5-link board, Nanjing Public 3-link board, Nanjing Business Travel, Yibin Paper, Nanjing Port, etc. Multiple stocks hit the daily limit. Are there opportunities in active directions such as education and state-owned assets reform?

On the downside, computing power and CPO concept stocks weakened, Cambrian fell more than 9%, and Tengjing Technology fell nearly 6%. Technology hotspots are overall weak, which segments still have opportunities?

