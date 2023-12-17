Today’s stock market is 1215丨Will the index shrink for three consecutive negative days and will improve next week?

Shanghai Stock Index Contracts for Third Consecutive Negative Day, Market Outlook Uncertain

Today’s review

The Shanghai Stock Index opened higher and moved lower today, contracting and shrinking for three consecutive negative days, with a drop of 0.56%. Will there be an improvement next week? The Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext Index rose and fell, and the Science and Technology Innovation 50 Index fell nearly 1%. How will the market outlook be interpreted?

In terms of funds, the transaction volume in the three cities was 748.5 billion yuan, and the volume was still shrinking. The net sales of northbound funds were nearly 4.2 billion yuan. How to understand? In terms of sector concepts, short dramas, film and television, real estate, and games were among the top gainers, while medicine and healthcare, robotics, memory chips, and optical modules were among the top losers. Can the current position of the weight plate be laid out?

Stocks fell more than they rose. A total of 1,628 stocks rose, 48 stocks hit the daily limit, 3,496 stocks fell, and 14 stocks fell to the limit. Market sentiment continued to be depressed, and the profit-making effect was 32%. How to deal with short-term operations?

On the market, pharmaceutical stocks fell across the board, with Tonghua Jinma approaching the limit. Olin Biotech, Zhifei Biotech, and Zhejiang Zhenyuan fell by more than 7%. What do you think?

The concept of media and short dramas has bucked the trend and strengthened. Yinsai Group has reached a daily limit of 20cm, and its stock price has hit a record high. Many stocks such as Aofei Entertainment, Inner Mongolia Xinhua, Zhongguang Tianze, and Gravity Media have been closed. Can they still go long? Which branches in the technology segment still have opportunities in the future?

Real estate stocks opened strong due to favorable policies. Kexin Development, SI Development, Jingneng Real Estate, and Dalong Real Estate have reached their daily limit. Are there any opportunities?

