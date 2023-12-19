Today’s stock market is 1219丨The Shanghai Composite Index closed in the red after reaching a new low. Can it stabilize and rebound in the short term?

Shanghai Stock Index Closes in the Red After Reaching New Low

Today’s review

The Shanghai Stock Index fluctuated weakly today, closing in the red after reaching a new low at 2932.39, with a mere 0.05% increase. The question on everyone’s mind, can the index stabilize and rebound in the short term?

The three major indexes all hit new lows for the year during the session, but managed to rebound in late trading. The mass entrepreneurship and innovation index led the rise, prompting speculation on whether it can take the lead in strengthening and how the market outlook will be interpreted.

Funds and sectors were also closely watched. The transaction volume in the three cities reached 658.4 billion, hitting a new low and continuing to flow northward. Meanwhile, sectors such as tourism, catering, smart speakers, and mixed reality saw gains, while medicine and medical care, logistics, real estate, and state-owned enterprise reform experienced losses. The big question now is, which sector types can be participated in during dips?

Individual stocks showed a mixed performance, with 2,726 stocks rising, and 35 hitting the daily limit. Market sentiment picked up, with the profit-making effect at 53%. Investors are now pondering whether they can go long again in the short term.

Looking at specific industries, PEEK concept stocks broke out collectively, while the tourism sector showed sustained strength. Mixed reality and short dramas also strengthened, and consumer electronics concept stocks saw gains led by MR. However, high-priced stocks continued to ebb, and brokerage and real estate stocks fell sharply during the session.

Experts and analysts weighed in on the situation, with Zhang Yunlei stating, “If it is not broken, it cannot be established. The market is drawing to a close.” In contrast, Bian Fengwei believes that “The overall market needs external force and growth.”

With a mix of positive and negative trends, the market outlook remains uncertain as investors navigate through the volatility and seek opportunities for growth.

