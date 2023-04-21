Tod’s, millionaire fees for the Della Valles. But only “crumbs” to Chiara Ferragni

From the Della Valle masters to Chiara Ferragni. Tod’s fees

Tod’s issues, with reference to 2022, the document from which emerge i fees received from the members of the administrative bodies. Among these, even those of the owners Diego and Andrea Della Vallerespectively president and vice-president (and both hold the position of managing director) and of Clare Ferragni, queen of influencers, wife of rapper Fedez and, above all, successful entrepreneur. But how much did they earn, then? Here is the complete list of salaries.

Diego Della Valle, president and CEO, collected a good 2,029,550 euros. The brother Andrea (vice-president and also CEO), collected 1,369,200 euros. Emilio Macellari, director, the sum of 1,131,200 euros was due. TO Cynthia Oglio, administrator, 252,593 euros. TO Michele Scannavini (administrator) 239,500 euros. TO Romina Guglielmetti, administrator, 62,050 euros. TO Vincenzo Manes (director), 59,050 euros were due. TO Emanuela Prandelli (administrator) 50,950 euros. TO Swabian Dalmasso (administrator) 49,900 euros. For Luigi Fir, administrator, 49,550 euros. TO Marilu Capparelli (administrator), 39,850 euros. To Francesco Saviotti (director), 39,850 euros. TO Luca Cordero di Montezemolo (administrator) – 39,150 euros. And, finally, to Chiara Ferragni (administrator) 36,700 euros.

As regards the Board of Statutory Auditors, the following were distributed: €1,020,475 to the General Manager Simon Cattaneo; 76,716 euros to the President of the College Pierluigi Pace; 60.000 euro a Fabrizio Redaelli (mayor); 51,165 y Piera Tula (mayor); 42,511 euros a enrico Colombo (mayor) and finally 13,399 y Giulia Puster her (Chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors).

