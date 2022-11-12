Revenues up 16.4% for Tod’s in the first nine months of the year equal to 724.9 million euros. The impact of currencies was positive, especially for the Tod’s and Roger Vivier brands, which have the largest presence abroad; at constant exchange rates, i.e. using the same average exchange rates of the first nine months of 2021, including the effects of hedges, revenues amounted to € 703.8 million, up 13% compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

“Today we presented very good sales results, which confirm the effectiveness of the strategy adopted by the Group. All the brands recorded very positive results, particularly the Tod’s brand, which achieved growth of 23% with excellent results in all product categories ”commented Diego Della Valle, CEO of the group. “The main objectives are to increase revenues and to develop and give ever greater visibility to individual brands, increasing their asset value and, therefore, that of the entire group. One of our main objectives is and will be to develop mainly with organic growth, improving the performance of our distribution network. We will also pay the utmost attention to the development of e-commerce and, more generally, of the omni-channel strategy, which we consider one of the most important drivers of future development. As for the production aspect, we can rely on an important reality consolidated in recent decades, which allows us to have the best craftsmen and many young people who want to undertake this work. Considering the collection of orders for next Spring Summer and the great attention of consumers for the quality and creativity of our products, even within a difficult and unpredictable global market, we are convinced that we can achieve good results for the future as well “. concluded Della Valle. At the Milan Stock Exchange, Tod’s stock is currently up 3.81% to 32.68 euros.