Diego Della’s takeover bid for Tod’s proceeds. DeVa Finance, a company wholly owned by DI.VI. financial company of Diego Della Valle & C. and indirectly controlled by Diego Della Valle, has, in fact, announced that it has filed today with Consob the offer document, intended for publication, relating to the total voluntary takeover bid concerning the Tod’s ordinary shares. In detail, the offer is promoted on all the issuer’s outstanding shares, less the total 24,639,812 shares, representing 74.45% of the share capital, held, directly and indirectly, by Diego Della Valle and, directly, by Andrea Della Valle and Delphine (persons acting in concert with the bidder), equal to a total of 8,453,727 shares, representing 25.55% of the share capital of Tod’s and is aimed at obtaining the revocation of the shares from listing on the Stock Exchange Italian (so-called delisting).

The note states that DeVa reserves the right to purchase shares outside the offer within the limits set by the applicable legal and regulatory provisions. The number of shares object of the offer may, therefore, be automatically reduced as a result of the purchases of shares made by the offeror (and / or by the persons acting in concert with the Offeror) outside the offer.

The bidder will pay the Tod’s shareholders who will bring the shares in acceptance of the offer a consideration of 40 euros for each share, while the total maximum value of the offer, calculated on the basis of the consideration and the maximum number of shares subject to the offer. equal to 8,453,727 shares at the date of this press release, is equal to 338,149,080 euros. The offer document will be published at the end of the investigation carried out by Consob. DeVa is assisted by BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank and Deutsche Bank, as financial advisors, and by BonelliErede, as legal advisor.