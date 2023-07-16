Tod’s, Walter Chiapponi towards farewell. Revenues grow by +23.2%

Tod’s, Walter Chiapponi towards farewell to creative direction

The trail of separations continues in the world ofhigh fashion. As revealed by the American Wwdas Milano Finanza writes, after four years, Walter Chiapponi will leave the creative direction of Tod’s. The end of the assignment is expected after the women’s show next Septemberwith the latest show of his spring-summer 2024 collection in Milan.

Chiapponi had filled a void in the company after the ano of the former director womenswear Alessandra Facchinetti before and of the director menswear Andrew Dating Then. His work has accompanied the brand over the course of a year four-year “grace”as evidenced by the data of first quarter 2023with the revenues they achieved 270.5 million euros, recording a growth of +23.4% compared to the similar period in 2022.

