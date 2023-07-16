Home » Tod’s, Walter Chiapponi towards farewell. Revenues grow by +23.2%
Business

Tod’s, Walter Chiapponi towards farewell. Revenues grow by +23.2%

by admin
Tod’s, Walter Chiapponi towards farewell. Revenues grow by +23.2%

Tod’s, Walter Chiapponi towards farewell to creative direction

The trail of separations continues in the world ofhigh fashion. As revealed by the American Wwdas Milano Finanza writes, after four years, Walter Chiapponi will leave the creative direction of Tod’s. The end of the assignment is expected after the women’s show next Septemberwith the latest show of his spring-summer 2024 collection in Milan.

Read also: Underwear, the Kronos group expands: the Milanese Intima Moda has been acquired

Chiapponi had filled a void in the company after the ano of the former director womenswear Alessandra Facchinetti before and of the director menswear Andrew Dating Then. His work has accompanied the brand over the course of a year four-year “grace”as evidenced by the data of first quarter 2023with the revenues they achieved 270.5 million euros, recording a growth of +23.4% compared to the similar period in 2022.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The size of the NIO mobile phone team exceeds 300. The former senior vice president of Meitu Mobile, Yi Wei, joins the NIO mobile phone.

You may also like

Shopping: When abroad, Germans prefer to pay with...

Ukraine, Podolyak: “No compromises with Putin to join...

Elon Musk: Ad revenue on Twitter plummeted by...

Cutting the wedge and land registry reform: the...

MAXXI, but how much does it cost? Spending...

The U.S. Dollar Weakens as Inflation Subsides: Foreign...

Deutsche Bank: the 29 best stocks for the...

The Importance of Understanding Tire Load Index for...

Rai, Sciarelli: “It must be institutional. I don’t...

Canadian Stocks Dip Slightly as Key Sectors Experience...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy