Together with Wang Yibo, Robam launched a dishwasher more suitable for Chinese kitchens_TOM News

On May 28, Robam announced that Wang Yibo will become the spokesperson for Robam. Subsequently, Wang Yibo’s Douyin and Weibo accounts were announced simultaneously, and the two parties jointly launched the “Love Your Hands” theme campaign, using the boss dishwasher that is more suitable for Chinese kitchens, to help each user’s hands stay away from post-meal troubles and give them the ultimate care. pet.

It is reported that withROBAMThe official celebrity spokesperson, Wang Yibo’s same dishwasher was also launched simultaneously, and Guangyan S1 series and other products were launched. After joining hands with Wang Yibo, Robam Appliances first launched the dishwasher category, which also fully reflects the great confidence that Robam Appliances has in the dishwasher market.

Obviously, this time Robam Appliances has tasted the dividends of the new crowd, which confirms that in the era of traffic, traffic can be converted into sales. The newly released product attributes of Robam Dishwasher meet the needs of the spokesperson fan group to a certain extent. . Wang Yibo leverages the influence of Boss Electric’s brand with his own huge traffic and idol strength, and continues to impress and transform users with new ways of playing. It is worth mentioning that the new dishwasher product released by Robam together with Wang Yibo also proves that Robam’s products are more suitable for Chinese kitchens, and that Robam is moving forward steadily and forcefully on the road of localization of dishwashers.







in popularitydishwasherDuring the process, Robam Electric believes that the key to the growth of new categories lies in accelerating the popularization of education in categories, so as to expand the entire market space, rather than just looking at the current market size. The move of Boss Electronic Organ to announce Wang Yibo as the brand spokesperson is not only an important part of the strategic layout of brand development. But from another perspective, this is also a new marketing attempt. With the change of the consumption era, emerging consumer groups are becoming younger and more personalized. Robam Electric understands the transformation of consumer groups, takes consumer demand as the guide, drives product production and innovation, and realizes a comprehensive transformation of its business structure.

Knowing the transformation of the needs of consumer groups and following the technological development of the times, Robam Electric is constantly changing its thinking of innovation and development, whether it is the product itself or marketing methods. Robam Electric has established a brand with its hard-core quality and courage to break the circle. The value bond with users. In the future, let’s wait and see how Robam Electric will open up the exciting “making a more suitable Chinese kitchen”!



