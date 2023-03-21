Home Business Togg T10X: Now it’s getting serious for Erdogan’s “Tesla”
Business

Togg T10X: Now it’s getting serious for Erdogan’s “Tesla”

by admin
Togg T10X: Now it’s getting serious for Erdogan’s “Tesla”

Dhe cars come on cue. When the first SUVs of the Togg brand drive on the streets of Turkey from April, then President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can be celebrated for it. The T10X, a purely electric SUV the size of a VW Tiguan, is intended to propel the country into the ranks of global car nations.

That’s what the president wants, and that’s what the PR sounds like: The “Turkish Tesla” has been written about repeatedly in recent years. Now the manufacturer has actually started selling the first vehicles. But can the car also be a success in Germany?

See also  Cassa Centrale: net profit jumped to 446 million (+ 45.7%) in the first half of 2022

You may also like

After the big crash, are Credit Suisse shares...

Network security industry returns to high-speed growth, digital...

Construction – Association of towns and municipalities recommends...

Meloni, conversation with Scholz on Ukraine and migrants....

28-year-old founder of Porzelina sells porcelain sex toys

Appointments, Mps opens the waltz of 600 seats....

Southbound funds bought about 5.7 billion net on...

Pornhub sells: This German built the porn empire

Boom of three-room apartments, villas go down: the...

Tax revenue: Federal and state governments collect less...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy