Dhe cars come on cue. When the first SUVs of the Togg brand drive on the streets of Turkey from April, then President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can be celebrated for it. The T10X, a purely electric SUV the size of a VW Tiguan, is intended to propel the country into the ranks of global car nations.

That’s what the president wants, and that’s what the PR sounds like: The “Turkish Tesla” has been written about repeatedly in recent years. Now the manufacturer has actually started selling the first vehicles. But can the car also be a success in Germany?