Toghe-Meloni, we are at Armageddon. The CSM: “Attacks on our autonomy”

Iolanda Apostolico Giorgia Meloni

Catania judge case and pro-migrant provision, direct attack by the robes on Meloni. The collection of signatures begins

We are at total clash between the judges and the prime minister Melons. The case Iolanda Apostolico has reached the highest levels of Csmnow the robes are openly taking sides for the colleague who ended up in the storm for not having confirmed the detention of three migrants seeking asylum in the CPR. Provoking Meloni’s indignant reaction: “I’m stunned by the decision I made“. For now – reports Ansa – they are about ten councilors who have signed a practice to protect Apostolico. The document speaks of “authentic attacks on the autonomy of the judiciary” came from members of the majority and “even” from the Prime Minister. Furthermore, the document censors the “serious professional delegitimization” which the magistrate was subjected to.

“And judicial decision on international protection, issued by a magistrate of the specialized immigration section of the Court of Catania, has since yesterday been the subject of declarations by members of the parliamentary majority and even by the Prime Minister who, in terms of methods and contentstranslate into genuine attacks on the autonomy of the judiciary”, we read in the document.

Read also: Migrants, who is Iolanda Apostolico: the judge who “challenged” the prime minister

Read also: Migrants: Meloni goes on the attack: “Based by judge Catania’s ruling”

“Regardless of any evaluation on the merits of the act in question, the accusation to the magistrates, with reference to the content of a jurisdictional provision, of being ‘enemies of the security of the Nation (…) an obstacle to the defense of public order (…and of) lash out against the measures of a democratically elected government’ calls into question the very function of jurisdiction in a rule of law”, the text further underlines”. “At the same time these declarations, creating a serious professional delegitimization of the drafting judge of the ordinance, expose the same to undue media attacks concerning his personal sphere“, observe the signatories who conclude the document with the request to open a protection case “with the utmost urgency”..

Subscribe to the newsletter