Togo: in July the Forum on infrastructure projects on the continent

The Infra for Africa Forum and the Africa 50 Shareholders meeting will be held on 3 and 4 July in Lomé, Togo. The event, sponsored by the Togolese president Faure Gnassingbe, is scheduled at the Hotel 2 Février in Lomé.

Africa50 was established by African governments and the African Development Bank to help close the infrastructure financing gap in Africa by facilitating project development, mobilizing public and private sector finance and investing in the continent’s infrastructure. Africa50 focuses on medium to large projects that have a significant impact on development and that offer investors a risk-adjusted return.

The Lomé meeting will be dedicated to the bankability of projects, a topic on which speakers from various companies, institutions and organizations will speak. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

