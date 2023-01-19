Lexus RZ Sport Concept the low-slung electric car

Lexus was present at the Tokyo Auto Salon with two cars: the LX600 racing car from Team Jaos and the RZ Sport Concept. The former took part in the 2022 edition of the Baja 1000 in the Stock Full Class category, while the latter is the result of the joint efforts of Lexus technicians and driver Masahiro Sasaki. The electric has two 150 kW motors and the set-up is lowered by 35 mm, an aerodynamic kit is also planned which includes track widening and space for 21-inch wheels. The white matches the blue details of the electrified Lexus.

BMW debuts for the first time at the Tokyo Auto Salon

BMW is taking part in the show for the first time with a stand that houses an enormous grille measuring over four meters equal to three M4s one on top of the other and with the front of the brand’s models such as the electric iX: a solution that has attracted the public passionate. Among the new innovations on display, the M4 GT3 which won on the Suzuka circuit in the Autobacks Super GT 2022 Series GT3000 class, which was joined by the intriguing M3 Sedan Competition M xDrive with a brand new and super performing set-up in addition to the M240i xDrive in the more extreme M Performance.

Honda, goodbye to the NSX now comes the Typer R

Honda has chosen the Tokyo Auto Salon to launch the Civic R-GT concept: it is the racing prototype that the brand will introduce in the Japanese Super GT category in the 2024 season. The car was built starting from the eleventh generation of the sedan recently presented in the Type R variant. For Honda this is a radical change: previously the Japanese manufacturer had faced races in the national categories with the NSX which, however, has reached the end of its commercial career and which will therefore be replaced by the rising star.

Honda Taype R and the gigantic rear wing

Honda decided to use the Civic for a technical reason and to bring enthusiasts back to a world where the car on the track comes from an affordable product. Obviously the road-going Civic has been transformed: the gigantic rear wing is the most evident element, but in reality every body panel is redesigned and enlarged to take advantage of the downforce. The engines admitted are only the 4-cylinder two-liter turbo, like those of the Type R. The technical data relating to the engine have not been communicated, but revealed at the competitive debut in competitions.

Subaru and the Impreza now in its sixth generation

Subaru presented the first example of the sixth generation of the Impreza customized with STI components as a world premiere at the Tokyo Auto Show: it is not a dedicated sports model, but a preview of what will be the catalog of special parts available for the new Impreza . At the Tokyo stand, Subaru also presented the Levorg STI Sport# concept, of which, however, particular indications have not yet been provided, waiting for them to be fully officialized when the car is presented on the market.