Tokyo Orphan Asia Equity. Sales prevail, Shanghai -1.5%

The minus sign prevails on the Asian stock exchanges, today orphaned by the Tokyo stock exchange.

The sales can be explained by the weakening of the enthusiasm initially triggered on Wall Street, in yesterday’s session, with the publication of the US CPI, the consumer price index, one of the most indicative parameters of the inflation trend.

The July figure fueled hopes of a halt in rate hikes by Jerome Powell’s Fed, rising 0.2% on a monthly basis and 3.2% on an annual basis, below the 3 .3% expected by the consensus of analysts, and confirming the cooling of inflationary pressures.

With the core component growing at an annual pace of 4.7%, several analysts have warned, however, that rates will remain higher for a longer period of time (higher for longer), as the Fed’s inflation target , equal to 2%, is still a long way off.

Wall Street thus erased most of the gains reported at the beginning of the session.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange drops 0.74%, the Shanghai Stock Exchange falls by 1.48%, Seoul -0.36%, Sydney -0.24%.

Futures on the main US stock indexes moved little, although they recovered slightly.

Dow Jones futures edge up 0.06%, S&P 500 futures gain 0.04%, Nasdaq futures add 0.10%.

