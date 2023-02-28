The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Nikkei 225 index closed up just 0.08% at 27,445.56 points after the release of Japan’s industrial production data which, down 4.6% in January , reported its worst session in eight months.

Positive Sidney (+0.47%), Seoul (+0.42%), Hong Kong flat with a change of -0.02%, Shanghai +0.43%.

Japan’s industrial production figure came in significantly worse than estimates, with the consensus expecting a 2.9% decline, versus a previous increase of 0.3%.

Japan’s macroeconomic front also revealed today its retail sales, which rose on a monthly basis by 1.9% in January, well above the +0.4% expected, compared to the previous increase of 1.1%.

On an annual basis, Japan’s retail sales jumped 6.3%, much better than the +4% expected and compared to the previous increase of 3.8%.

The Dow Jones Industrial average was up 72.17 points or 0.22% in yesterday’s session, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite finished up 0.31% and 0.63% respectively. Highlights among the titles Zoom, which flies by about 8% after the release of the quarterly.

As of today, the last trading day of February,

the trend on Wall Street is as follows: the Dow Jones is back from a loss of -3.5% since the beginning of the month and is the only major US stock index to be negative since the beginning of the year; both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq remain YTD positive but are down since early February by 2.3% and 1%, respectively.

At around 8 am Italian time, futures on US stock indices showed little movement, registering slight increases just above parity.