The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed down by 0.37% at 27,501.86 points, in a context characterized by caution after the release of the US CPI inflation data. The index confirmed a slowdown in the growth of inflationary pressures in the United States, which continues too slowly compared to the hopes of the markets and Jerome Powell’s Fed.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average thus closed down by more than 156 points; the S&P 500 was virtually flat, down -0.03%, while the Nasdaq Composite erased the losses it suffered during the session to close up 0.57%.

The negative trend of US futures leads Asian stock exchanges to point downwards.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange falls by 1.50%, Shanghai -0.40%, Seoul -1.52%, Sydney -1.06%. Rates are also scared in Australia, after RBA Reserve Bank of Australia central bank governor Philip Lowe said today that inflation remains too high.

On Wall Street, US futures accelerate downwards: futures on the Dow Jones lose 0.37%, those on the S&P 500 drop by 0.52%, those on the Nasdaq drop 0.70%.