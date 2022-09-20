Positive performance for the Asian stock exchanges, with the Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange rising by 0.41%. Purchases also on the Hong Kong stock exchange + 1.09%, Shanghai + 0.14%, Seoul + 0.50%, Sidney + 1.22%.

On Wall Street, futures on the Dow Jones rise at about 7.45 am Italian time by 0.24%, those on the S&P 500 by 0.27%, those on the Nasdaq by 0.31%.

Focus in Japan on the publication of inflation measured by the consumer price index which, in August, rose 3% on an annual basis, at a faster rate than the rise of 2.6% the previous month and + 2.6% expected by economists.

The core component of the consumer price index advanced 2.8% year on year, reporting the strongest growth in nearly eight years. It is the fifth consecutive month that Japan’s inflation exceeds the 2% target set by the Bank of Japan, the central bank of Japan, known for fighting the problem of deflation for years.

In Hong Kong, hi-tech stocks are advancing, after Hong Kong leader John Lee announced that the government intends to make an announcement on the anti-Covid security measure that requires quarantine for a minimum period of 7 days in hotels government for those arriving or returning from abroad.

The titles of casino operators, such as Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment, as well as the titles of the giants of the caliber of Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com, rallied.

In China, the central bank People’s Bank of China – the central bank of China – confirmed the one-year and 5-year loan prime rate (LPR) rates respectively at 3.65% and 4.30%, in line with the expectations of the analysts.

LPR rates are set monthly by 18 Chinese banks.

Positive assist to exchanges from US futures.

Yesterday the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 197.26 points (+ 0.64%), at 31,019.68. The S&P 500 jumped 0.69% to 3,899.89 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.76% to 11,535.02. Wall Street managed to catch up despite anxiety over the Fed’s announcement of US rates.

The FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve, will meet tomorrow to announce its decision on fed funds rates the day after tomorrow, Wednesday 21 September. Traders are betting on Powell Fed monetary tightening of 75 basis points, for the third consecutive time, in order to avert further spikes in inflation.

On July 27, the Fed raised fed funds rates by 75 basis points, for the second consecutive time, confirming its fight against runaway inflation in the United States.

With its second consecutive hike of 75 basis points, Powell & Co brought US fed funds rates into the new range of 2.25% to 2.5%, to a record high since the end of 2018.

In pricing a Fed determined to fight inflation with aggressive monetary tightenings, US Treasury yields tested new record values. Those at 10 have exceeded the 3.5% threshold, positioning themselves at the record of the last 11 years.

Yields on two-year Treasuries, which are more sensitive to the Fed’s monetary policy decisions, shot up to 3.93%, a new high since 2007.