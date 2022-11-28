Asian stock markets are down, in the wake of continued fears related to the effects of the new Covid wave in China on the country’s economy. Effects that are becoming increasingly visible in the data.

Over the weekend, it emerged that China‘s industrial profits accelerated their downward trend in January-October this year, compared to January-September, discounting the consequences of the new wave of Covid-19 infections. 19 and the restrictions and lockdown measures that the Beijing government has launched as part of its Zero Covid policy on both demand and economic activity.

Now China is also facing strong protests from several citizens, who criticize the rigidity of the restrictions of the zero tolerance policy against Covid.

Several demonstrations by young people who called for the resignation of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the end of communism.

Wall Street closed mixed in the last session of last week:

The Dow Jones rose in last Friday’s session – the day of Black Friday, in which the US stock closed early at 1 pm New York time, up 152.97 points, or 0.45%, at 34,347.03 : for the DJ it was the third consecutive session of increases; the S&P 500 fell 0.03% to 4,026.12, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.52% to 11,226.36.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Nikkei 225 index closed today’s session down 0.42%. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange falls by 1.86%, Shanghai loses more than 1%, Seoul -1.18%, Sydney -0.42%.