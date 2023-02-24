The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed today’s session up 1.18% at 27,424.65 points, welcoming the hearing in the lower house of the Parliament of Japan of Kazuo Ueda, the economist appointed by the Japanese premier Fumio Kishida to the office of governor of the Bank of Japan BoJ, in place of the current outgoing president Haruhiko Kuroda, close to the expiry of the mandate (in April).

“Japan’s current monetary policy is appropriate,” Ueda said, adding that he will work “with the government to steer monetary policy appropriately.”

Again, “Japan needs more time for inflation to sustainably test the 2% target”.

Dovish statements, which calmed the markets, primarily the Tokyo stock exchange, after the positive closure of Wall Street: yesterday the S&P 500 rose by 0.53%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 108.82 points, + 0.33%, while the Nasdaq Composite scored a rise of 0.72%, driven by purchases on technology, which saw the protagonist of the giant chip maker Nvidia (stock flown by 14%).

It must be said that in Japan the data relating to inflation measured by the consumer price index was also published today.

The data showed that Japanese inflation rose 4.3% year-on-year, below the expected 4.5% increase but up from the previous 4% increase.

Excluding unprocessed food prices, Japan’s core CPI jumped 4.2% year-on-year, as expected, up from +4% in December, and the highest level since September 1981, thus last 42 years.

In the pre-market futures on the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 drop more than 0.10%, while futures on the Nasdaq fall by more than 0.30% pending the publication of the Fed’s preferred parameter to monitor US inflation, i.e. the PCE core, which will take place at 14.30 Italian time.

As for the other Asian stock exchanges, Hong Kong and Shanghai were under pressure, down by 1.60% and 0.76% respectively. The Seoul stock exchange was also down, down by 0.90%, while the Sydney stock exchange recorded an increase of 0.30%.

After Ueda’s speech, the yen showed little movement, with the dollar-yen ratio flat at around 134.60 and the euro-yen ratio stagnating at 142.69. Euro-dollar also unchanged, around $1.06.