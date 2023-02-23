The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed today’s session down by 1.34%, at 27,104.32 points.

Sentiment was cautious in Asian stock markets after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the central bank of New Zealand, raised rates by 50 basis points, to 4.75%, a record in more than 14 years.

The markets continue to price in the worries of further rate hikes by central banks, engaged in the fight against inflation, which is still stubbornly high in several economies around the world.

The minutes of the Fed led by Jerome Powell were released yesterday evening, relating to the last meeting of the FOMC of January 31-February 1, which ended with the announcement of a 25 basis point hike in US interest rates, at new range between 4.5% and 4.75%, a record since October 2007. The minites revealed that “the risks on the inflation outlook point upwards”.

Such risks include the “reopening of the Chinese economy” following the abandonment of China‘s Zero Covid policy” and the “war in Ukraine”. Not only.

At the last meeting of the FOMC in early February, “some exponents were in favor of a 50 basis point squeeze”, therefore more aggressive than the 25 point one launched by Powell & Co. Futures on the main US stock indexes are however on the rise.

Dow Jones futures climb 0.26%; S&P 500 futures are up 0.43% and Nasdaq futures are up 0.77%.

The Seoul Stock Exchange remains the positive exception with a 1% rise; the Sydney Stock Exchange is down 0.40%. Also down the Hong Kong Stock Exchange -0.34% and the Shanghai Stock Exchange -0.26%-