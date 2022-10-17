Negative sentiment on Asian exchanges and, in pre-market, on European exchanges. At about 7.35 am Italian time, the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo stock exchange lost more than 1%; the Shanghai stock exchange is positive with an increase of about 0.20%; Hong Kong -0.40%, Seoul + 0.19%, Sidney -1.40%. In general, Asian equities continue to discount fears of a recession in the world. European futures down.

On Wall Street, futures strengthened, with those on the S&P 500 rising by more than half a percentage point, those on the S&P 500 up by more than + 0.60% and those on the Nasdaq Composite up by 0.71%.

Futures on European exchanges confirm sentiment marked by great caution.

In Asia, the People’s Bank of China‘s decision to leave 1-year interest rates at 2.75% was the protagonist. The rate had been cut in August from the previous 2.85%.

The MLF rate is applied by the People’s Bank of China to the one-year medium-term loans (MLF) which it grants to some Chinese banks. Through MLF loans, China‘s central bank announced today that it has injected 500 billion yuan into the financial system.

The Taiwan stock exchange is observed special after the speech delivered by Chinese President Xi Jinping who, in opening the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, stressed that Beijing reserves the right to take all necessary measures against “interference by external forces ”regarding relations with the island. The Taiex index lost up to over 2% in today’s session and then halved the losses.

Xi Jinping spoke at length about the goal of reunifying China with the island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

Opening the work of the Congress, the Chinese president assured us that “we will continue to aim for a peaceful reunification with the utmost sincerity and the utmost effort. But we will never promise to give up the use of force. And we reserve the option to take all necessary measures ”.