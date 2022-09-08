Wall Street’s recovery supports global equities. In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange Nikkei 225 Index closed the trading day up 2.31% to 28,065.28 points. Seoul (+ 0.26%) and Sidney (+ 1.59%) also did well, while the Shanghai stock exchange (-0.20%) and the Hong Kong stock exchange fell (-0.65%).

Yesterday the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the session up 435.98 points, or + 1.40%, at 31,581.28; the S&P 500 was up 1.83% to 3,979.90 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.14% to 11,791.90. Also fueling purchases on the Tokyo stock exchange was the spread of Japan’s GDP for the second quarter of the year, revised upwards compared to initial official estimates.

In the second quarter of the year, the Japanese economy grew at an annualized pace of 3.5%, well above the Tokyo government’s previously reported outlook of an annualized expansion of 2.2%.

The higher GDP growth compared to initial official estimates is explained by the upward revision of the components of consumer spending and corporate investments, in the wake of the decision of the local authorities of Japan to withdraw the restrictions imposed to stem the Covid pandemic, and despite the bleak outlook of a slowdown in the global economy and high energy prices.

Japan’s GDP was even better than the + 2.9% estimated by the consensus.

On a quarterly level, the expansion of the Japanese economy was equal to + 0.9% in the second quarter, compared to the first quarter of the year.

In Asia, purchases on the stocks of Apple’s suppliers were highlighted, after the American giant announced new products, which include the iPhone 14 and the new AirPods and Apple Watches.

Hon Hai Precision Industry and Catcher Technology do well on the Taiwan stock exchange. On the Tokyo stock exchange up by over 3% Panasonic Holdings: purchases also on TDK Corporation, Nidec and Murata Manufacturing Company shares. The US futures trend was positive, with the Dow Jones futures up 0.29%, those on the S&P 500 up 0.35% and the Nasdaq futures up by more than half a percentage point.