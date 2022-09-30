Asian stocks and global equities are on the alert after the strong sell-offs that hit Wall Street yesterday.

The Asian markets in particular are also paying for the Apple effect: Big Tech’s stock slipped by 4.9% yesterday, in the wake of rumors about a drop in demand for its new products, especially its iPhone 14.

The Apple stock also paid for the downgrade of

Bank of America, which downgraded its rating from buy to neutral, abandoning the “buy” rating which continues to be confirmed by most of the analysts interviewed by FactSet.

In Asia, the shares of the American giant’s suppliers slide: on the Tokyo stock exchange, the shares of Nidec and Alps Alpine capitulate; in Taiwan, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, together with Largan Precision. Stocks are losing up to around -5%.

The Tokyo stock market slipped by almost 2%; Shanghai flat with + 0.05%, Hong Kong + 0.18%, Seoul -0.29%, Sidney -1.19%.

The sell nightmare on the markets does not seem to end. Yesterday on Wall Street the S&P 500 lost 2.1% to 3,640.47, capitulating to the new low of 2022; the Dow Jones lost more than 458 points, 1.54%, to 29,225.61, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.84% to 10,737.51.

The main US stock indices are preparing to end the week negative; the S&P 500 lost 1.4%, the Dow and Nasdaq both lost 1.2%.

The Chinese stock exchanges are looking at the spread of the SME indices.

In September, the China manufacturing SME index compiled by the private companies China Caixin and Markit fell further in a phase of contraction, down to

48.1 points, worse than the 49.5 points expected by the consensus and worsening compared to the previous 49.5 points.

The data confirms the contraction of Chinese economic activity, as it is below 50 points, the dividing line between the expansion phase (values ​​above 50 points) and contraction (below 50 points).

The official manufacturing SME has also been issued in the last few hours, drawn up on the basis of a survey launched by the National Statistics Office and the Federation of Logistics and Purchasing of China.

The official PMI differs from the private SME in that it is based on the results of surveys involving state-controlled and / or larger companies.

China‘s official manufacturing SME showed that Chinese economic activity remained expanding, with the index maintaining 50 points, rising to 50.1 points, better than the 49.6 points expected and recovering from to the previous 49.4 points.

The official non-manufacturing SME, on the other hand, fell to 50.6 from 52.6 points in August and worse than the expected 52 points.

The Composite PMI slowed to 50.9 points from the previous 51.7 points.

From the macroeconomic front of Japan, the data relating to industrial production was disclosed, which rose by 2.7% on a monthly basis in August, up for the third consecutive month, definitely above the + 0.2% expected by analysts.

Retail sales in Japan also performed well, jumped by 4.1% in August on an annual basis, well above the + 2.8% expected by analysts. US futures weak, with those on the Dow Jones down 0.09%, those on the S&P 500 up 0.05% and those on the Nasdaq up 0.11%.