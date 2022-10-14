The Wall Street rally is followed by the rally in Asian stock exchanges, with the Tokyo stock exchange jumping around 3.3% and the Hong Kong stock exchange soaring up to + 3.8%.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange is up by more than 2%, Sydney + 1.75%, Seoul + 2.3%. The rises in US futures are also solid, with those on the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting an increase of half a percentage point.

“It seems that investors who focus on equities have decided that the US inflation data does not negate the expectations of sharp price drops, going forward,” commented in a note reported by the CNBC, Rodrigo Catril, strategist of the forex market. at National Australia Bank.

Catril also explained the rally with short-covering operations.

Meanwhile, the Monetary Authority of Singapore has proceeded to a restrictive maneuver, re-centering the midpoint of the range of fluctuation of the nominal effective exchange rate of the Singapore dollar, without making changes to the inclination and width of the range.

Singapore’s GDP rose by 4.4% in the third quarter of the year.

Yesterday the historic recovery of Wall Street which, after having capitulated at the beginning of the session discounting the data on US inflation relating to the consumer price index, marked a strong rally.

The S&P 500 index particularly fluctuated during yesterday’s session within the broadest trading range since March 2020, while the Dow Jones rebounded more than 1,300 points from the intraday lows tested in the previous hours.

Wall Street’s staggering recovery was the fifth strongest in the history of the S&P 500 and the fourth most sustained for the Nasdaq, according to SentimenTrader data reported by CNBC.

The Dow Jones thus closed in a rally of 827.87 points (+ 2.83%), at 30,038.72 points, after having slipped by more than 500 points during trading; the S&P 500 jumped 2.60% to 3,669.91, breaking a six-session negative streak, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.23% to 10,649.15.

The initial sell-offs that hit Wall Street were triggered yesterday by the release of the CPI consumer price index for the month of September prior to the start of the session. The acceleration of year-on-year core inflation, in particular, has led markets to fear new anti-inflation rate hikes from Jerome Powell’s Federal Reserve.

in September, the US consumer price index rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis, double compared to expectations, accelerating the pace compared to the previous + 0.1%. The core component – net of the prices of energy and food goods – jumped by 0.6% on a monthly basis, over the estimated + 0.5% and as in September.

On an annual basis, inflation measured by the CPI index jumped by 8.2%, slowing the pace compared to the 8.5% growth of the previous month, but climbing at a rate higher than the expected + 8.1%.

Core inflation also accelerated its pace, from + 6.3% in August to + 6.5%, in line with expectations. It is the 28th consecutive month that the core CPI index has risen, now reaching a record since August 1982.

The data on inflation measured by the consumer price index was released today in China which, in September, rose as expected by 2.8%, accelerating the pace compared to the previous + 2.5% and moving forward at the same pace. stronger since April 2020. On a monthly basis, the increase was 0.3%, lower than the expected + 0.4%, but in strong recovery compared to the previous -0.1%.

Inflation measured by the producer price index was also disclosed, which rose by 0.9% on an annual basis, slightly below the estimated + 1% and slowing compared to the previous increase of 2.3%. On a monthly basis, the trend was a decline of 0.1%.

It must be said that although CPI inflation is high, it remains in the range of the target that the People’s Bank of China has set. The central bank of China therefore has room to launch new accommodative monetary measures.