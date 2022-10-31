Asian equities mixed, with the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo stock exchange closing at a record high since September 20, climbing 1.78% today to 27,587.46 points. On the other hand, the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges are under pressure after the publication of China‘s SME indices, which confirmed the negative impact of the Zero Covid policy on the economy, due to the imposition of restrictions and various lockdown orders.

The Shanghai stock exchange drops 0.80%, Hong Kong loses 0.60%: among the other Asian lists, the Seoul stock exchange is up by 1.11%, while the Sydney stock exchange is up by 1. , 15%.

In October, the official China manufacturing SME index returned to a phase of contraction, down to

49.2 points, worse than the 50 points expected by the consensus and worsening compared to the previous 50.1 points.

The data confirms the contraction of Chinese economic activity, as it is below 50 points, the dividing line between the expansion phase (values ​​above 50 points) and contraction (below 50 points).

The PMI services suffered a worse contraction, slipping to 48.7 points from the previous 50.6, worse than the expected 51.9 points.

China‘s Composite SME worsened to 49 points, from the previous 50.9 points, also entering, again, in a phase of contraction.

However, the entertainment sector stocks recovered ground on the Hong Kong stock exchange, after the sharp turnaround in the early hours of trading, following the news of an MGM China employee who tested positive at Covid, in the Macao Special Administrative Region.

The news led the authorities to impose a lockdown on several areas, and to announce that the restrictions will be lifted between 3 and 5 November. Entertainment stocks MGM China, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, Sands China and SJM Holdings quickly capitulated, only to reduce losses following the announcement of Chinese immigration, which said mainland China residents will be able to visit Macau through an online visa system starting tomorrow, November 1st.

Some data released from the macroeconomic front of Japan which showed that, in September, Japan’s retail sales rose on a monthly basis by 1.1%, over the + 0.6% expected by the consensus, but in slowdown compared to the previous + 1.4%. On an annual basis, Japan’s retail sales jumped 4.5%, compared to + 4.1% expected and accelerating from the previous + 4.1%.

Japan’s industrial production also disclosed fell by 1.6% on a monthly basis, worse than the -1% decline expected by the consensus and in sharp deceleration compared to the previous rise, equal to + 3.4%. This is what emerges from the preliminary reading of the data.

On an annual basis, industrial production in Japan, which grew by 4.5%, about half of the previous + 8.7% and slowing compared to the previous growth, equal to + 5.8%.