The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange completed the last session of 2022 totally in a cast, with a change of zero on a percentage basis, settling at 26,094.50.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (+0.46%) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (+0.61%) rose, while the Sydney Stock Exchange made slight progress (+0.26%).

Yesterday Wall Street closed positively: the Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded by 345.09 points, (+1.05%), the S&P 500 rose by 1.75% and the Nasdaq Composite rallied by 2, 59% at 10,478.09.

The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today, and will reopen next Monday, January 2, one hour later, at 10 am local time.

Futures on the main US stock indexes are down, anticipating Wall Street’s last session of 2022.

At 7.55am Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones yield 92 points (-0.28%); those on the S&P 500 are down 0.36% and those on the Nasdaq are down 0.45%.