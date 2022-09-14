The main Asian stock exchanges lost about 2%, in the wake of the collapse of Wall Street following the publication of the US inflation data. The Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo stock exchange drops to -2.7% at its intraday lows; also sell on the Shanghai stock exchange, which lost 1%; Hong Kong -2.55%, Seoul -1.31%, Sidney -2.43%.

Yesterday the main Wall Street equity indices capitulated, attacked by strong sell offs. The S&P 500 Index ended its worst session since June 11, 2020.

The outcome of the strong disposals is the following: the Dow Jones slipped by almost -1,300 points (-1,278.37 points, a loss of 3.94% at a percentage level), to 31,104.95. The S&P 500 fell 177.74 points (-4.32%) to 3,932.68 while the Nasdaq tumbled 632.83 points (or -5.16%), to 11,633.58 points.

According to the CME Group’s FedWatch trend, fed funds futures are pricing in a 75 basis point rate hike by Jerome Powell’s Fed for the third time next week, with a 100% probability.

The release of US inflation and subsequent market bets on a roundup of further rate hikes by Jerome Powell’s Fed sent Treasury rates to record highs.

In particular, 2-year US Treasury rates jumped by more than 17 basis points, to 3.748%, after hitting an intraday high of 3.794% during the session, the highest level since November 2007.

After having collapsed to the low of the last 24 years, in the wake of the buy that poured into the US dollar, falling to around 145, the Japanese yen is recovering slightly. Impact are the rumors of the financial newspaper Nikkei, according to which the Bank of Japan, the central bank of Japan, is “monitoring the rates”, ready to intervene in the forex market, given the continuous weakening of the currency.

In August, US inflation as measured by the consumer price index slowed to an annual rate of 8.3%, from + 8.5% in July. However, the weakening of the CPI index occurred at a slower pace than expected by the consensus of analysts, who had forecast an increase of + 8.1%.

On a monthly basis, headline inflation also rose by 0.1%, strengthening with respect to the unchanged figure in July, and confirming a growth higher, even in this case, than the estimates, which were for a decrease of 0.1%.

The core component of inflation further fueled investors’ fears, leaping by 6.3% on an annual basis in August, thus strengthening compared to + 5.9% in July, and well over the estimated + 6.1%; on a monthly basis, the core CPI index rose 0.6%, over the estimated + 0.3% and double the previous + 0.3% in July.