Tokyo stock market in plaster awaiting Ueda’s first Bank of Japan governor

The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange fluctuates nervously around parity on the day the Bank of Japan meeting begins.

Tomorrow the announcement on rates.

It will be the first of the central bank of Japan chaired by the new governor Kazuo Ueda.

In the short term, according to economists, the BoJ’s ultra-expansive monetary policy should be confirmed.

Ueda himself, speaking to Parliament in recent days, has not indicated his intention to make changes to the status quo.

“In light of current economic, price and financial developments, it is appropriate to maintain accommodative monetary policy, currently conducted through yield curve control.”

With regard to the other Asia Pacific stock exchanges, the Sydney stock exchange drops 0.50%, flat Hong Kong, Shanghai +0.40%, Seoul +0.22

