Home » Tokyo Stock Market Rebounds and Closes Higher, Investor Confidence Boosted
Business

Tokyo Stock Market Rebounds and Closes Higher, Investor Confidence Boosted

by admin

Tokyo Stock Market Makes a Comeback after Four Days of Decline

Tokyo, Japan – The Tokyo stock market experienced a resurgence on September 25th, with the Nikkei Index closing 276.21 points higher than last Friday at 32678.62 points, showing a remarkable increase of 0.85%. This increase came as a relief to investors, who had witnessed a cumulative decline of over 1,100 points in the four trading days leading up to last Friday.

The Topix Index (TOPIX) also experienced a positive trend, rising by 9.23 points to reach 2385.50 points, indicating an increase of 0.39%. The market saw an impressive trading volume of approximately 1.269 billion shares throughout the day.

The initial trading hours on the 25th witnessed a fall in the Nikkei Index, following the decline in the US Dow Jones Index the previous Friday. However, to the delight of investors, the market gradually rebounded, expanding its gains during midday trading with an increase of more than 300 points.

One notable trend observed was the favorability of electrical and pharmaceutical stocks, which had suffered significant losses in the previous week. This resurgence can be attributed to the Bank of Japan’s decision to maintain its large-scale monetary easing policy on September 22nd. This decision has weakened predictions of an early policy adjustment by the central bank, thus providing support to investor confidence.

The Tokyo stock market’s rebound on September 25th represents a significant turnaround after four days of decline. Investors are hopeful that this positive trend will continue, as oversold stocks regain their appeal. As global markets continue to face uncertainty, the Tokyo stock market’s performance will undoubtedly receive close attention in the coming days.

You may also like

Delivery for the military in Russia: contradictions in...

The Euro Hits Record High in Cuban Informal...

Eurovita, green light for redemptions from 31 October

Jiaxing Takes Steps to Streamline and Expedite Investment...

Rising premiums – high wages for health insurance...

The Mexican Peso Continues to Weaken Against the...

Climate change, IEA appeal: “Global spending on clean...

This is how you finance your property flexibly

Amazon Faces Lawsuit Over Allegations of Price Inflation...

Resolution 22 of 08/22/2023 – Spending authorization relating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy