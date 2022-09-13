Positive Asian exchanges, supported by the positive close of Wall Street and some corporate news. At around 7.15 am Italian time, the Nikkei 225 index on the Tokyo stock exchange advanced by 0.17%. The Hong Kong stock exchange rises 0.40%, Shanghai + 0.30%, Seoul runs with a jump of more than + 2.6%, Sidney + 0.65%. Futures on major US indices are currently flat.

Among the stocks, the rally in the stock of the Chinese electric car (EV) manufacturer Nio is highlighted on the Hong Kong stock exchange, which flies up to + 21% benefiting from a bullish note signed by Deutsche Bank. In reiterating his rating, analyst Edison Yu confirmed that Nio remains Deutsche Bank’s top pick in China‘s EV market.

On the Tokyo stock exchange, purchases on Nintendo, after the giant of consumer electronics products announced that the turnover of sales in Japan of its “Splatoon 3” surpassed 3.45 million in the first three days following its launch. highest sales value in history, in Japan, for a Nintendo Switch software.

And it is also focus on the title of the company Bucket Studio, which holds a stake in the company that represents the leading actor of “Squid Game” Lee Jung-jae; the title flew up to around + 10% at the start of the session, (now + 3%), on the heels of the news of Lee Jung-jae’s victory as Best Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Positive effect on Asian markets from Wall Street.

The Dow industrial average rose 229.63 points or + 0.71% yesterday, to 32,381.35; the S&P 500 advanced 43.07 points or + 1.06% to 4,110.42, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 154.11 points or + 1.27% to 12,266.42.

Global markets in trepidation awaiting the publication of one of the most important market movers of the week, coming from the US macro front: US inflation, measured by the consumer price index, for the month of August.

The data will be announced today by the US labor market statistics department at 2.30 pm Italian time: the Bloomberg consensus predicts a slowdown in CPI inflation growth on an annual basis, from + 8.5% in July to + 8.1% .

On a monthly basis, a slowdown in prices of 0.1% is estimated which, if it materializes, would represent the first decline on a monthly basis in the data since May 2020.

The so-called ‘core’ CPI, or US inflation purified of the more volatile components represented by energy and food prices, is expected to rise in August by 6.1% on an annual basis, more than + 5.9% in July.

In a context in which the Federal Reserve is doing everything to put a stop to the inflation flare-up, with massive rate hikes, its chairman Jerome Powell will pay close attention to the CPI index, ahead of the next Fed meeting, which will make its rate announcement on 21 September.